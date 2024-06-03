NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

With the capability to internally manage nearly all waste streams — including solid, hazardous, non-hazardous, universal or radioactive — customers can avoid the complexity of managing multiple vendors by using a single source provider.

This ensures safety and regulatory compliance while minimizing liability and risk. Republic Services assists customers in achieving sustainability goals, promoting both environmental and economic growth.

Expand Streamlined waste and sustainability solutions from a single-source partner

Republic Services introduced its platform for sustainability, setting goals for 2030. Its climate leadership goals centered around reducing emissions, increasing circularity and reusing biogas.

Republic Services offers ongoing opportunities for advancements in circularity with a vast network of 75 recycling centers across the U.S. These centers manage 5 mt/yr from cardboard and paper to metal and plastic. Its recycling technologies economically recover metals, resulting in a significant benefit to the environment and customers. An EPA variance classifies Republic Services as a waste recycler of plating by-products that otherwise would have required landfill disposal.

Due to strong demand, Republic Services opened the polymer center in Las Vegas in 2023, the first-of-its-kind facility in the U.S., enabling greater plastic circularity. The center supplies high-quality, domestically sourced recycled plastic to advance a critical need for more sustainable packaging. It is the first of several planned centers in the U.S.

Republic Services’ environmental solutions capabilities span treatment and disposal, field and industrial services, emergency response and E&P services.

By opting for onsite coordination, customers may receive specially tailored support, and have an employee or team available onsite to provide waste-stream solutions. Highly trained professionals offer consistency and security to actively promote and reinforce EHS objectives. Onsite staff are carefully recruited and selected to confirm a cultural fit within the organization. This also includes regularly scheduled business reviews, and standard and customized reports for everything from cost tracking to waste volume, a KPI scorecard, an electronic inspection platform and an online service request form.

Republic Services’ Total Waste Solutions (TWS) enables large, complex industrial companies with multiple, expansive manufacturing facilities to centralize and standardize the management of waste for entire organizations. TWS offers an in-depth understanding of the individual needs of its customers and tailors programs to suit specific requirements. Some benefits of TWS include a single source for management of transportation, disposal and recycling of waste; initial waste audit and analysis to provide a performance baseline; implementation and management of a waste-tracking system and alternative uses for waste to achieve sustainability and improve ESG performance.

Republic Services continuously sources and develops state-of-the-art tools and methods to serve its customers in the most sustainable and efficient manner possible. Its comprehensive reporting tool, Customer Online Resource, offers waste services that help unlock the full potential of the TWS program.

For more information, visit republicservices.com/es.