Streamline products and services with market expertise

At PSSI we cover all sectors of the oil and gas industries. Our growing portfolio encapsulates Upstream, Midstream, Downstream and industrial markets.

Most recently, PSSI has expanded into PVF (Pipe, Valves, and Fittings) and is directed by seasoned industry leader Colby Forrester. Under Colby’s leadership our PVF division has grown aggressively and provided the industry with more choice, value, increased service levels and product availability.

We have also invested in an online eCommerce store which is a uniquely customized channel to market. We are in the final stages of launching the site. This will enable our customers to configure a storefront to their specification. Together with our robust inventory, highly integrated vendor base and industry leading practices, PSSI delivers a dynamic market platform for all customers.

A true differentiator for PSS Industrial Group is our relentless focus on customer service. We understand the challenges and complexity in the global supply chain: By taking a highly proactive partnership approach with our suppliers we can anticipate demand by using our advanced analytics housed in our information cloud to coordinate rapid responses to customer requirements. Most importantly we view the demand to delivery cycle as one that constantly evolves and our unique combination of process optimization, application of technology and information capture & interpretation allows PSSI to truly enable a customer centric experience. With our vast and diverse product lines combined with deep expertise in each market, we offer an end to end fully integrated product and service solution.

PSSI has over 40 highly integrated locations across the United States with dynamic supply chain and technological capabilities. We look forward to providing our customers with our best-in-class products and services.

Experience the best by visiting our website at www.pssigroup.com, email us at info@pssigroup.com / sales@pssigroup.com or give us a call at 855-779-7473.