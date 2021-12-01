Steel corrosion can now be a thing of the past

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Structural steel equipment in refineries and power plants is under constant attack from the deadly effects of corrosion. However, there is now a revolutionary solvent-free epoxy that can protect this essential steel for as long as 20 to 30 years.

Sixteen years in the making, Jotun has developed a groundbreaking epoxy which answers the need to protect steel corrosion for industries such as energy, marine, construction, and more.

In the beginning, this industry solution seemed too daunting and complex, but following 13 years of research and development from Jotun’s team of top chemists, as well as vigorous testing and assistance from some of the largest shipbuilders in the world, Jotun was able to commercially launch the product three years ago in Europe and Asia. Now, Jotun is introducing Jotacote Universal S120 to the Americas.

Numerous steel structures, dry storage facilities, ships, and many other components are now protected by COVALLOX™ Technology found in Jotacote Universal S120.

Jotun has three main goals with the introduction of Jotacote Universal S120.

Goal one: Protecting Customers’ Property from Corrosion

The annual cost of corrosion globally is $2.5 trillion dollars according to a recent NACE study. That is equivalent to 3%-4% of GDP of most manufacturing countries which is spent on the debilitating effect of corrosion of property. Jotun’s customers’ assets can be found in the most severe climates with air pollutants and sea water surroundings, which make corrosion more aggressive and costly to mitigate and control. Jotun may not have stopped corrosion completely in 13 years, but the company sure got very close and the benefits are being shared with Jotun customers today, including major chemical plants, tank terminals and marine fleets. Jotun provides a protective barrier which is so robust it slows down and virtually stops corrosion from penetrating and growing.

Goal two: Save Customers Labor and Money

Damage to property and constant steel replacement due to corrosion had to be minimized. The amount of money spent on continued maintenance is mind boggling for most companies operating in extremely corrosive environments on land or sea. Jotun wants to significantly extend the maintenance cycle, stop the rust from causing damage and reduce the amount of labor and coatings needed to maintain the lifecycle of structural steel used in varying industries.

The patented COVALLOX™ Technology exceeds expectations with its unique use of Covalent chemical bonding between the paint and the substrate. A covalent bond is 10 times stronger than the typical hydrogen bond used in epoxy chemistries in the past. This innovative formulation uses Covalent bonds which chemically anchor the epoxy to the steel substrate by not allowing water to replace the Covalent anchors. The original hydrogen bonds used in original epoxies were quickly breached and replaced by water and other contaminates which increased rust and damage to assets. Virtually no rust creepage or delamination of existing coating occurs, even if the coating is damaged.

Goal three: Reduce VOC Emissions and Develop a Solvent-Free Product

The coating is solvent free and has almost no volatile organic compounds, thereby reducing the costs of air pollutant permits and taxes. Excess VOCs can stop future growth capacity when the local VOC limits reach their allowable output for customers. This product stops the costly need for VOC abatement systems as well. There are no hazardous air pollutants, no crystalline silica, no exempt solvents, and no carcinogens in this epoxy formula.

Imagine what an epoxy coating with these features could do for your facility:

Prevent corrosion for as long as 20 to 30 years

A Covalent bond is 10 times greater than a typical epoxy H bond

Patented double lock mechanism/almost “no under cutting”

Almost Zero “0” VOC emissions

No HAPs - Hazardous Air Pollutants

No Crystalline Silica

Flexible – excellent edge retention

Conventional air, roller or brush applied

Cut labor and use of maintenance coatings by half or more

First solvent-free PSPC-WBT approved system in a single Coat

Solvent free with no exempt solvents

Low to no odor

Save on VOC permits, taxes, and abatement systems

Reduce Carbon footprint substantially

Use as a one-coat system

Compatible with most topcoats and substrates

Use in immersed application

The conclusion is simple and a game-changing industry solution. Finally, a revolutionary new epoxy that is unique in its superior corrosion protection, durability, effect on the atmosphere and the safety of employees. The epoxy lasts up to 20 to 30 years with minimal corrosion. Introducing Jotacote Universal S120 with patented COVALLOX™ technology.

