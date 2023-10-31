SmartStop™ technology achieves double block & bleed line isolation through single hot tap/line stop fitting

With decades of expertise in serving the midstream, petrochemical, and refining sectors, TEAM Inc. has been at the forefront of introducing groundbreaking innovations.

Among its latest advancements is the SmartStop™ technology, representing a significant leap forward in safe hot tapping and line stopping solutions. Continuing the tradition of pioneering and service excellence, SmartStop™ offers clients a streamlined, dependable, and proven line isolation method.

What is SmartStop™?

Distinguishing itself from conventional line intervention systems, SmartStop™ achieves double block and bleed line isolation through a single hot tap/line stop fitting. Notably, it incorporates an integrated bleed port that facilitates venting between the primary and secondary seals. This obviates the necessity for additional hot taps to validate seal integrity before breaking downstream containment, thereby enhancing efficiency and safety. Moreover, this feature enables continuous monitoring of zero energy throughout the isolation, mitigating risks to personnel.

What can it be used for?

SmartStop™ is adaptable to a wide spectrum of liquid and gas products, featuring ANSI 900# fully-rated sealing elements capable of withstanding pressures of up to 2220 psig. What sets it apart from other double block and bleed isolation tools is the implementation of self-energized seals, eliminating the need for activation via pressure differentials or complex hydraulic systems, thus ensuring positive isolation.

Noteworthy is the significant reduction in fitting requirements compared to conventional double block and bleed line isolations. While the latter necessitate two line stop fittings and a hot tap equalization fitting in between, SmartStop™ streamlines this process to require only one fitting.

A revolutionary aspect of SmartStop™ is its compatibility with any standard line stop fitting, irrespective of its manufacturer. This feature allows for the re-entry of existing line stop fittings without the need for modification, adding to its versatility.

The design of SmartStop™ incorporates a unique rigid rail system that restricts degrees of freedom during the insertion and retraction process. This innovative trait ensures consistently successful deployment and extraction on every project, underscoring its reliability through simplicity.

How is SmartStop™ different than traditional hot tap and line intervention methods?

TEAM SmartStop™ represents a significant departure from traditional Hot Tap and Line Intervention methods. Unlike conventional approaches, which often require multiple fittings and complex procedures, SmartStop™ streamlines the process by achieving double block and bleed line isolation through a single hot tap/line stop fitting. This innovation is made possible by the integration of a bleed port that vents the interspace between the primary and secondary seals, eliminating the need for additional hot taps to verify seal integrity. This not only enhances efficiency but also reduces the risk of personnel exposure.

SmartStop™ further stands out for its compatibility with any standard line stop fitting, irrespective of manufacturer, allowing for the re-entry of existing fittings without modification. Its design, featuring a unique rigid rail system, ensures precise deployment and extraction, providing a level of reliability through simplicity unparalleled in traditional methods. Additionally, SmartStop™ excels in tolerating significant flow during the setting process, overcoming a common limitation of other line isolation tools. This combination of features positions SmartStop™ as a cutting-edge solution that revolutionizes the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of line isolation procedures.

Overcoming limitations

Overcoming a common limitation in line isolation tools, SmartStop™ is engineered to tolerate significant flow during the setting process. By eliminating pivot points and utilizing solely linear motion, it exhibits enhanced flow capability, enhancing its operational efficiency.

Working towards improved ESG

SmartStop™ significantly advances Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices within the industry. Its streamlined line isolation process reduces environmental impact by minimizing emissions, waste, and potential spills associated with multiple hot taps. The integrated bleed port eliminates the need for additional hot taps, further enhancing environmental safety.

Safety is improved by eliminating personnel exposure during additional hot taps, and its advanced technology ensures compliance with regulatory standards. Moreover, SmartStop™'s ability to tolerate significant flow during the setting process leads to reduced downtime and resource consumption, resulting in a smaller environmental footprint.

This innovative solution underscores a commitment to responsible business practices, enhancing corporate reputation and stakeholder trust. By adopting SmartStop™, companies actively contribute to a more sustainable and responsible future for the industry.

SmartStop™ with TEAM Inc.

TEAM's dominant position as the global leader in hot tapping and line stopping technology is fortified by over 50 years of serving a diverse clientele. This extensive experience has been instrumental in shaping the evolution of safety and quality in line isolation solutions, culminating in the SmartStop™ technology.

To support field technicians and clients, TEAM provides dedicated application engineering teams backed by advanced engineering software. Additionally, its global manufacturing footprint ensures access to ISO 9001 quality machining and fabrication facilities. From initial engineering assessment to final implementation, TEAM stands ready to swiftly deliver comprehensive engineering, fabrication, and service solutions, bolstered by round-the-clock support.

