Simulated AR/FR testing – what can happen without the proper PPE

This simulated arc flash event comparison features a common 4080-volt disconnect setup. On the left side, the mannequin is dressed in arc-rated and flame-resistant (AR/FR) shirt and pants, made with GlenGuard. On the right side, the mannequin is wearing non-AR/non-FR shirt and pants.

As demonstrated in the video, the non-AR/non-FR garments immediately ignite and melt onto the mannequin, as opposed to the proper PPE which self-extinguishes. At full speed, you can see how sudden and powerful the arc-blast is, and how the AR/FR clothing does not ignite. For the non-AR/non-FR mannequin, an arc event such as this would almost certainly have resulted in over 50% body burn – which is always life-altering and often life threatening. PPE is the last line of defense. Specifying the correct fabric and garments can save lives.