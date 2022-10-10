Simulated arc flash event: Side by side comparison

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

This simulated arc flash event features a common 4080-volt disconnect setup. On one side, there is a mannequin dressed in arc-rated and flame-resistant (AR/FR) shirt and pants, made with GlenGuard.

On the other side, non-AR/non-FR garments are on the mannequin. As demonstrated in the video, the non-AR/non-FR garments immediately ignite and melt onto the mannequin, as opposed to the proper PPE which self-extinguishes. For the non-AR/non-FR mannequin, an arc event such as this would have likely resulted in over 50% body burn. PPE is the last line of defense. Specifying the correct fabric and garments can save lives.