An NFL story: From wide receiver to waste management

When Russell Shepard announced his retirement from the NFL on his birthday, September 17, 2020, he was already making post-football plans after seven years on the turf.

The Houston native amassed some 847 yards, 60 receptions and six touchdowns while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants before charting a path to his new, full-time career as a business owner.

Shepard and his parents, Nikki and Russell Sr., created their family-owned venture, Shep Boys Waste Management, an idea that dated back to when his father and grandfather drove dump trucks. This firsthand knowledge of waste management from early childhood grew into his Cypress, Texas-based operation, where he provides waste management solutions to construction and industry-related companies throughout the greater Houston area.

“Before starting this company, we personally went inside hundreds of portable restrooms and, to our surprise, we saw a consistent problem — no one seemed to prioritize service,” Shepard said. “We realized we could build a successful waste company if we simply provided a consistent and dependable service.”

Shep Boys Waste Management, which started with one truck and 28 portable restrooms, has grown to a fleet of vacuum trucks and is particularly known for its 2,000-gallon aluminum tanks. Company assets also include hundreds of portable restrooms, handwashing stations and a variety of water and waste holding tanks available for rent. These services are designed to offer customers clean, sanitized and hygienic waste solution for events or worksites.

Shep Boys was strategically built to best service O&G, commercial construction and special event industries, which is why it holds several minority certifications and the reason it has invested in some of the best solar technologies, software and routing systems. Some of its most requested items are its standard Texas Solar, Texas Highrise and Texas Solar Wheelchair Accessible restrooms.

In addition, one of Shep Boys’ unique yet unconventional services is its luxury offerings: two Selfie Powder Room Suites and four Spa Powder Room Suites — each equipped with his/hers facilities and can accommodate up to 150 and 350 guests, respectively. Offerings include:

Hands-free flushing

Elegant decor

HVAC system

Surround sound/Bluetooth capability

Bright ambient lighting inside and outside

Other rentals include: 250 gallon freshwater delivery systems for water storage and water supply control; foot pump operated handwashing stations designed with complete forearm washing and towel dispensers; 250 and 300 gallon holding tanks with interlocking stacking pot pockets and stationary water storage tanks for rainwater collections, well water storage, fire suppression and bulk water delivery storage.

With service and safety being the company’s primary focus, a technician can assist with creating a service plan, from site accessibility to onsite repairs and inspection of rented units. No matter the occasion, Shep Boys Waste Management can be commissioned to create a worry-free, hygienic and safe environment.

“We truly believe we are creating a service second to none. We’ve seen many companies benefit from our MBE, WBE and DBE certifications.”

For more information, visit shepboyswaste.com, email info@shepboyswaste.com or call (281) 758-5990.