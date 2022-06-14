Scaffolding solutions: Swiss Krono USA expansion

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Swiss Krono is one of the world’s largest producers of engineered wood products, especially laminate flooring.

The company’s U.S. subsidiary, Swiss Krono USA, completed a $230 million, 250,000-square-foot expansion of its existing production facility in Barnwell, S.C. The expanded facility is home to Swiss Krono’s multi-density fiberboard line, a high-production operation that has relatively high energy requirements.

Woodlands, Texas-based AXIOS Industrial was the subcontractor supplying scaffolding for the access needed throughout the construction of the energy plant and waste treatment facility that accompanied the expansion. The company selected the PERI UP Rosett Flex modular scaffolding system for the project, in part due to its optimal adaptability, high level of worker safety, and fast assembly. The flexibility of the PERI UP Rosett Flex system makes it particularly well-suited to installations involving round structures, such as stacks and piping, enabling crews to fully enclose them with a variety of all-metal components.

However, an equally important consideration was the ability to completely preplan all aspects of deploying the PERI UP system by incorporating its design into the same 3D site model being used to design and construct the facilities.

PERI’s Solution

PERI’s preplanning included designing scaffolding for the fixer installation access, air grader access, refiner access, and paint exhaust access. Access was also preplanned for the MDF dryers, steam and thermal piping, and energy center.

Incorporating all the scaffolding into the 3D model allowed it to be manipulated and viewed in various ways – zooming in and out, panning, and rotating, for example. This went far beyond rendering the scaffolding designs in a graphics program, which would be limited to using screen captures to show the scaffolding installation. Because the scaffolding could be manipulated within the model, it could be adjusted to fit around anything that might be in the way, thus maximizing field efficiency.