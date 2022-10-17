Safety leaders rise to the top of the heat treatment industry

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Safety is not an unfamiliar topic among the onsite heat treatment industry. Without impeccable safety measures and procedures this industry would not sustain or flourish.

So why are more companies not holding it to the highest regard? Why are they not evolving their safety innovations and advancements within their technologies?

Superheat is not one of those companies. Its team speaks frequently about safety and what it means to them. It is a core pillar of its business and something practiced every day — as they say, “safety is no accident.” It is the company’s priority to remain the safest onsite heat treatment provider in the industry and to achieve this, it is constantly evaluating how it can improve its practices, equipment and culture. At Superheat, there is always room for improvement with growth.

Safety leaders rise to the top of heat treatment industry Midwest Safety Manager Joe Brynda; Midwest Regional Manager Matt Grace; Area Manager Jason Aulwurm; and Business Development Manager Steve Phillippe.

Recently, the Superheat team attended and was thoroughly recognized and awarded during the Indiana Coalition for Construction Safety Anniversary and Awards Celebration.

The coalition is integral to over 450 full members and has been annually celebrating the safety achievements in the construction and facilities maintenance industry in Indiana for 29 years. The Superheat team notes it was an honor to have their award submissions reviewed by the panel of CCS judges and they are extremely proud to be recognized for many of their safety efforts. Their dedication and persistence resulted in four unanimously selected awards: the Safety Achievement Award, the Safety Leader Award, the Safety Innovation Award and the Zero Injury Award.

The Safety Achievement Award was based on Joe Brynda exhibiting a formal presentation to the CCS Judges covering topics such as Superheat’s safety programs, practices and initiatives, which was then followed by a question period. Seventeen companies were selected for this award, and from those, the top five were presented the Safety Leader Award. Superheat is elated to be among the top five in that category.

For the Safety Innovation Award, Superheat submitted a three-page narrative that spoke to its safety program, culture and what innovative technology tools and practices elevate Superheat beyond the industry norm. Superheat outlined the critical impact its SmartCenter™, equipment, digital QA platform SmartView™ and SWAT (safe work action team) program had on its three-year metrics and historical zero recordable injuries. For this and its Superheat SmartCenter™, the company was the only one recognized with the Safety Innovation Award. To read Superheat’s award-winning submission in full, please visit the company website.

Finally, Superheat also received the Zero Injury Award for having no recordable injuries in the previous year.

“Receiving these safety awards truly spotlights Superheat’s ideology and the DNA of our safety culture throughout all levels of our organization,” Superheat President Sundip Bajaj said. “We especially take great pride in winning the Safety Innovation Award, as we continue to push the envelope in doing onsite heat treatment Better.Safer.Faster™.”

“We are very grateful for the ability to be members of CCS and proud of the achievements and recognitions from the committee,” said Matt Grace, midwest regional manager. “Receiving these awards certainly recognizes the hard work that all Superheat staff put into every task and that our behavior-based safety program is working. With our industry-leading safety program, committed staff and smart equipment, we look forward to another successful and safe year!”

While Superheat is proud to share this news, it does not take it lightly. Each day the team is dedicated to demonstrating safe work practices and being leaders in the heat treatment industry. The company wants to extend a thank you to CCS as it works each day to uphold these honorable recognitions.

To get an inside look at Superheat and its award-winning process, the Superheat SmartWay™, which encompasses its SmartCenter™, equipment and digital QA/management platform, please watch the following video.

To learn more about Superheat and its onsite heat treatment solutions, visit superheat.com. For direct inquires or to begin your next onsite heat treatment project, contact sales@superheat.com or call (888) 508-3226 to be connected with your regional representative.