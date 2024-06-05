Safety first: Protocols and procedures for industrial cleaning

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In 2021, injuries in the workplace cost $167 billion. These injuries result in medical and administrative expenses, as well as lost wages and productivity.

In the industrial market, you can help prevent these injuries.

This is where industrial cleaning steps in, not just as a cosmetic solution, but as a silent guardian of worker safety and well-being. However, the protocols and procedures for industrial cleaning should also put safety first.

There's a lot to consider to keep your facility or industrial space running as it should, like what, how and how often to clean. A partner like Vecta can help you every step of the way.

Create a cleaning plan

Creating a plan for cleaning your industrial facility is important. This can include a plan that you manage in house, as well as one that requires hiring professional industrial cleaning services to ensure that you receive safe and effective deep cleaning.

Internally, sweep regularly and keep the floors free of obstructions. Dust and check for any damage or spills. Regular cleanings are more efficient than cleaning every few months after things have gotten out of control.

Additionally, industrial cleaners understand cleaning safety and have the products and equipment needed for cleaning an industrial space. Having a plan in place for cleaning can lower the risk of injury and keep your equipment operating at its best.

For industrial spaces, it's important to:

Clean equipment regularly

Sanitize high-touch areas

Clean the carpets, windows, faucets and loading docks

Check the exhaust system

Remove the trash

Eliminate debris or hazardous waste

Keep up with maintenance and general repairs

There are a few specific services that professional industrial cleaning can offer, including hydroblasting, wet and dry vacuuming, and general maintenance that can include services like routine tank cleaning.

Safe and professional industrial cleaning services

Hydroblasting

Hydro blasting harnesses the power of high-pressure water to blast away tough contaminants. It's an environmentally friendly method of cleaning that reduces the risks associated with toxic fumes and harmful residues. It also avoids the dust and sparks generated by abrasive methods, creating a safer work environment.

Hydro blasting keeps the cleaners safe, employees safe and the environment safe.

Wet and dry vacuuming

Wet and dry vacuums often come equipped with HEPA filters, capturing fine dust particles that can exacerbate respiratory issues. Additionally, their ability to suction liquids helps prevent slips and falls on wet surfaces, a major safety concern in industrial settings.

Maintenance services

Regular maintenance services help promote efficiency and safety. At Vecta, we offer tailored solutions for you. Safety is our top priority.

Maintenance services can include the following and more:

Hydro blasting

Wet and dry vacuuming

Chemical cleaning

Tank cleaning

Additional industrial cleaning measures

Hiring professionals for industrial cleaning can help keep your facility safe. However, beyond the above solutions, you can take other cleaning measures to keep your employees and contractors safe.

Remove garbage and recycle

When trash, debris or clutter begins to pile up in or around your facility, it becomes a dangerous environment. This can lead to slips, trips, falls or other injuries. Disposing of trash, hazardous materials and recycling as much as possible can help keep your facility clean and safe.

Designate cleaning zones

If your employees are responsible for cleanliness, try assigning them specific zones to manage. Teaching employees to clean as they work can help avoid an accumulation of trash or debris.

Make supplies accessible

The more accessible cleaning supplies are, the more likely your employees are to use them. Position cleaning tools and products strategically so they're available as needed.

When you make these items accessible, you'll notice a reduction in trash, spills, and debris in work areas. Don't overlook the value of cleaning machinery to keep it running efficiently.

Remember high areas

Some business owners forget to give higher areas of their facility attention. Dust and debris can settle into these areas and cause an increase in allergens floating throughout the facility.

This can lead to allergies, breathing issues, asthma and skin issues. Airborne pathogens can make your employees sick and more likely to miss work.

Clean high and hard-to-reach areas to prevent dust and other allergens from spreading through the facility. This can keep your employees healthier and prevent dust buildup on work surfaces and the floor.

Hire professional cleaning services

Although all of these steps may improve your facility and your overall productivity, hiring industrial cleaning specialists will help make sure your employees are following all the guidelines to keep the space clean and sanitized.

Some people worry about the costs and hold back from hiring the cleaners they need. However, professional cleaning keeps your industrial building in top shape and can save you money in the long run.

Professional industrial cleaners ensure their employees are well-trained and practice the most effective cleaning techniques. They know how to deal with heavy machinery, hazardous waste and hard-to-reach areas.

If you plan to hire industrial cleaning services, make sure the company has the proper licensing and follows OSHA safety standards. There are several benefits provided by routine industrial cleaning.

Minimize slip and fall hazards

Industrial settings are prone to spills, leaks and debris buildup. Routine cleaning ensures these hazards are promptly addressed.

This reduces the risk of slips and falls, a leading cause of workplace injuries. By proactively keeping floors clean and dry, industrial cleaning services create a safer environment for employees to navigate.

Prevent fire incidents

Flammable materials like oil, grease, and sawdust can accumulate in industrial settings, increasing the risk of fires. Regular cleaning removes these potential ignition sources, reducing the risk of fire outbreaks and protecting both workers and property.

Control dust and contaminants

Many industrial processes generate dust particles, fumes, and other airborne contaminants. These can irritate the eyes and lungs, leading to respiratory issues and even long-term health problems.

Routine cleaning minimizes these airborne hazards, promoting better air quality and protecting worker health.

Protocols and procedures for industrial cleaning

Regular maintenance and cleaning can help keep your facility running smoothly and keep your employees and visitors safe. Additionally, every industrial facility needs a plan for professional cleaning services.

