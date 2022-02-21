Safe Space for High-Risk Areas Made Simple

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Satellite Shelters is an industry-leading provider of mobile offices, modular buildings, and blast resistant modules supporting customers across the country who need extra space on their job sites.

We take pride in being a trusted partner to refineries, petrochemical plants, and renewable energy plants when they need safe space to protect employees who are required to be in high-risk areas to perform their jobs. Our Blast Resistant Modules offer functional and comfortable space while providing guaranteed protection against blasts as strong as 8 PSI and 200 ms in duration.

We take pride in providing not only the highest quality products in the industry, but also top of the line customer service. We understand that our customers count on us for fast response times, service with integrity, and reliable buildings. We don’t take that responsibility lightly. Here are five things that set us apart from the rest and why you should choose Satellite as your partner for your next project.

We’re local. That means whenever you call Satellite, a real person will answer the phone. And they’ll be in your area. That’s important to us. And we know that it’s important to you too. The person who answers the phone knows local weather, codes and permitting, restrictions, and details about your project specifically. With 17 branches across the country, that also means we can provide timely, local service calls to your job site. We don’t settle for call centers, and we don’t think you should either.

New Buildings. Our fleet is new, well-maintained, and has industry-leading features. When you rent a building from Satellite, there’s no guessing about the quality of the building that’s going to arrive at your job site. You can expect the high-quality, reliable building you and your team deserve. We promise.

One Call, We’ll Handle It All. We want you to be able to get into your new building and get straight to work. Tables, chairs, desks, coffee maker, microwave, anything your team needs – we’ve got it all. We’ll make sure your building is ready to use as soon as it arrives on your job site. No time wasted.

No Hidden Fees. We believe in transparent pricing. That’s why we don’t charge early termination fees on rentals or apply rate hikes if you decide to extend your rental. When you rent a building, we become partners. We’ve got your back and won’t leave you wondering about extra fees.

Flexible Fleet & Financing. You have the freedom to choose to rent a building from us, purchase new, or purchase used. Our local experts will walk you through how to make that decision based on building use case, time on job site, and required features. Check out our interactive size guide to explore floor plans, specs, and product features – see what type of building will best fit your project’s needs. With a fleet as expansive as ours, we’ll be sure to have a building that works for you.

We’re always looking for ways to improve our customers’ experience. Our goal is to make doing business with Satellite as easy as possible and be the best at what we do. If you need extra blast resistant space on your high-risk job site, choose Satellite as your trusted partner and safe space provider. Getting started is easy – just request a quote, choose your building, and enjoy your space.