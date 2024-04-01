Revolutionized impact protection gloves for safety and comfort

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Level 3 impact-resistant gloves give your team the highest protection from heavy impacts and hazards that can cause crush, pinch and caught-between injuries.

But higher levels of impact protection tend to come at the expense of comfort. To combat this, Magid has developed an innovative impact defense system that offers exceptional high-impact resistance. This breakthrough design ensures that your workers receive the highest level of protection, while also providing unmatched flexibility and comfort.

Decoding impact gloves & ANSI/ISEA impact levels

What does it mean when a glove achieves Level 3 impact resistance? The ANSI/ISEA 138 Impact Glove standard test calculates the average amount of force a falling object delivers through a glove. After measuring how much force travels through to the hand, knuckle, fingers, and thumb, the lowest mean score determines the glove’s overall rating of Level 1, 2 or 3. Level 1 ratings allow an average of nine or less kilonewtons (kN) of force and can provide protection from minor bumps and bruise-causing hazards. Level 2 ratings allow an average of 6.5 kN of force or less for more serious hazards, and Level 3 ratings allow an average of 4 or less kN for protection from the most serious impacts. To achieve impact resistance, safety manufacturers use an elastic polymer like Thermoplastic Rubber (TPR) on the back of the hand and tops of the fingers.

This polymer offers protection in two ways:

Its thickness creates more distance between the impact and the worker’s hand. Its elasticity absorbs the impact by smashing or “giving” a bit.

To reach Level 3, it’s usually necessary to thicken traditional TPR designs, resulting in a stiffer, heavier glove that can trap heat and moisture on the hands. And while that provides workers with the protection they need, it significantly contributes to hand fatigue and soreness by the end of the workday and can even make the job more difficult to do. To solve this problem, Magid engineered an incredible advancement in impact protection without compromising on mobility or ease of wear.

A reimagined Impact Level 3 TPR design

Magid created the patented M-Power Defense System™ that’s designed in a honeycomb pattern to provide thicker deflection points, with space to flex between, giving workers more dexterity and reducing hand fatigue compared to other Level 3 Impact gloves. This groundbreaking design provides heavy-duty back-of-hand impact protection while allowing workers more natural hand movement for maximum flexibility. The M-Power Defense System™ design also includes an integrated TPR ventilation system between the honeycomb deflection points that allows up to nine times more airflow than a standard impact glove to keep your workers’ hands cooler, drier and more comfortable.

TRX883 uses Magid’s lightweight AeroDex® shell, which provides ANSI Level A8 cut resistance in a material that’s 50% lighter than similar gloves of the same cut level. The glove also includes Magid’s VersaTek™ adaptive palm coating, which provides an adaptive grip in many work environments. Together, these benefits create a glove with a unique trifecta of protection, comfort and adaptability.

For more information, go to magidglove.com/mpow-banners.