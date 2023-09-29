CG Thermal has achieved a major milestone by securing a U.S. patent for its revolutionary tubesheet design.

This breakthrough has paved the way for the creation of highly corrosion-resistant heat exchangers in larger diameters than previously thought possible.

Revolutionary XD tubesheet redefines heat exchanger technology

The newly patented XD tubesheet not only enables the utilization of the proven Umax® Advanced Ceramic shell and tube design for larger applications but also surpasses existing technologies in terms of corrosion resistance. CG Thermal's pioneering achievement redefines the standards of heat exchanger technology, enabling the design of the Umax® SiC Ceramic shell and tube heat exchanger to withstand pressures of up to 150 psig at 400° F and opens up new possibilities for a wider range of industries.

The XD tubesheet incorporates a state-of-the-art elastomeric sealing system from the family of Umax® tubesheets that independently seals each tube to the tubesheet. This feature not only ensures thermal shock resistance but also facilitates easy maintenance and on-site repairs. If ever a tube should require service, an individual tubenut can be removed, and the tube quickly repaired, cleaned, or replaced ensuring plant downtime is minimized. In addition to increased ease of maintenance, the XD tubesheet offers the versatility of being used with our Impervite® PPR-GR or Umax® Advanced Ceramic tubes. This allows for a greater range of possible fluid compositions for more applications in harsh and corrosive environments.

“Over the last 25 years, our Umax Advanced Ceramic heat exchanger technology has proven to be a valuable resource in the corrosive processes we serve, including metal processing, chemical etching, bromine production, and sulfuric acid dilution to name a few,” said Greg Becherer, senior vice president at CG Thermal. “Based on these successes, our customers continued to request higher operating pressures and temperatures, along with increased size capabilities. This was the driving force behind the XD tubesheet innovation and patent.”

CG Thermal is a thermal solutions provider specializing in process technology solutions for harsh and corrosive process streams. They offer customer-specific equipment, technical support, consulting services, and turnkey engineered solutions. With over 150 years of collective industry experience, CG Thermal is known for its customer-focused approach and innovative products, serving the needs of the chemical process industry.

By minimizing production disruptions and improving system safety and reliability, CG Thermal's XD tubesheet design ushers in a new era of possibilities for industries relying on efficient and durable heat exchange solutions.

