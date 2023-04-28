A fixed gas detection solution suited for a diverse range of applications and industries, especially in extreme condensing environments and weather conditions, ensures that workers are well protected and assets are preserved.

ION Science’s Falco, the latest generation of fixed VOC detectors, continuously detects a wide range of VOCs using patented photoionization detection technology.

Protecting Your Employees and Assets with ION Science’s Falco

Perfect for condensing or humid atmospheres with its ‘typhoon’ technology, it prevents condensation from forming on the sensor, eliminating the risk of short circuits, and operates without the need for weather enclosures for harsh conditions and wet outdoor environments. For fenceline monitoring, the device ensures emissions management systems are working as planned or alerting action is required to diagnose any potential issues, allowing adjustments to be made well before emissions levels become hazardous to workers. From monitoring the headspace of refinery wastewater streams to detecting VOCs and other toxic gases found in laboratories or chemical and industrial plants, this versatile instrument is a key component many companies and industries can utilize.

Giving you top performance, reliability and accuracy, the Falco provides results you can trust. Designed to provide anti-contamination by utilizing Fence Electrode Technology, which removes the effect of airborne humidity and protects from contamination, drift is minimized and run-time extended to save both time and cost to your business. Offering the ultimate in safety, the Falco eliminates false readings found with other competing PID technology. Its multi-colored LED status display can be seen in sunlight to ensure workers are clearly alerted to hazards present.

The Falco has an externally located intrinsically safe sensor for quick and easy servicing without needing a hot work permit. Dual certification allows the Falco to be serviced and calibrated in a hazardous environment without having to remove power. Simple to operate, the Falco fixed VOC detector has an intuitive user interface. It has five magnetic switches with LED confirmation, a high-contrast OLED screen and a graphical interface, ensuring installation and servicing are both quick and easy. RS485 (Modbus®), 4-20 mA and relay outputs are standard for all models. The relay outputs are configurable for either high and low alarms, fault conditions or test cycle synchronization.

The Falco fixed VOC detector offers the ultimate flexibility and can be purchased as one of four detection ranges in either a pumped or diffused variant. Detection range options are 0-10ppm, 0-50ppm, 0-1,000ppm, and 0-3,000ppm. Pumped units are ideal for difficult-to-access locations, while diffused models often reduce servicing costs with no pump to maintain.

Protecting Your Employees and Assets with ION Science’s Falco

ION Science also offers the Falco TAC, which can continuously detect total aromatic compounds (TACs) using patented PID technology. Utilizing the same typhoon technology as the Falco, the Falco TAC is safeguarded from condensing moisture for added reliability in severe weather conditions. The Falco TAC is available as diffused and pumped models and has an externally located intrinsically safe sensor for quick and easy servicing without needing a hot work permit. The diffused model is ideal for detection in areas such as refineries and petrochemical facilities, while our pumped monitor uses a sample line to draw samples and is ideal for use in difficult locations such as underground or confined spaces. The Falco TAC also integrates a multi-colored status indicator that can be seen from a distance in sunlight.

ION Science has over 30 years of industry experience designing, manufacturing, and supplying PID gas sensors, gas detection instruments, and leak detectors for a wide range of industries and applications.

To learn more about the Falco, Falco TAC, and other top-of-the-line technologies from ION Science that exceed stringent global safety standards, visit ionscience.com/usa or contact our team directly at (877) 864-7710.