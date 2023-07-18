NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Are you concerned about the safety and security of your valuable assets?

Fires can have devastating consequences, impacting operations, environmental risks, and the safety of personnel within a facility. When it comes to industrial fireproofing, adhering to industry standards is crucial. A team of qualified professionals that specializes in API 2218 assessments can ensure that your fireproofing measures meet or exceed the rigorous guidelines set forth by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Protect what matters: Fireproofing and API 2218 assessments for peace of mind

Orbital Engineering, Inc. has been the leading provider and expert in fireproofing inspection services, API 2218 assessments and turnkey repair solutions since 1969. Whether you operate in the oil and gas industry, construction, or any other field that requires fireproofing, Orbital’s expertise can safeguard your investments.

Orbital's Fireproofing Program: Comprehensive solutions for your peace of mind

Orbital's Fireproofing Program is a powerful tool designed to assess the condition and compliance of fireproofing installed within your facilities. Our program focuses on various aspects, including visual and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) to identify structural deficiencies, repair procedures to mitigate any issues, and compliance evaluation with governing standards. With an experienced staff of inspectors and engineers, Orbital offers alternative intumescent products, delivering cutting-edge solutions beyond traditional cementitious options.

Orbital offers a comprehensive range of services to address your fireproofing and API 2218 assessment needs:

Comprehensive facility audit and General Condition Assessment (GCA): Conduct a thorough audit to assess asset conditions where fireproofing exists. Prioritization using Risk-Based Inspection (RBI) program: Prioritize assets based on severity, deficient fireproofing quantities, steel deficiencies, and impact on safety and operations. Visual inspections and NDT: Perform visual inspections, focusing on high-risk structures, and employ NDT techniques for comprehensive evaluation. Documentation for API publication 2218 compliance: Document fireproofed and non-fireproofed members as per API standards to assess compliance and identify improvement areas. Customized inspection reports: Provide detailed reports with findings, photographs, repair recommendations, and sketches for each asset. Engineering and technical services: Offer expertise to ensure compliance, address structural deficiencies, and enhance fireproofing effectiveness. Comprehensive API-2218 assessment report: Deliver a detailed report summarizing fireproofing requirements for specific members. Repair drawings and specifications: Provide repair drawings, replacement drawings, and specifications for necessary repairs, using suitable materials. Construction management and turnkey solutions: Offer construction management services, technical assistance, and turnkey solutions to implement fireproofing measures and achieve API 2218 compliance.

Protect what matters: Fireproofing and API 2218 assessments for peace of mind

The benefits of choosing Orbital:

Commitment to safety: Maintaining a safe workplace, eliminating hazards, and promoting a secure environment makes safety a top priority at Orbital. Expertise: Orbital’s highly skilled professionals have extensive knowledge and experience in fireproofing inspections and API 2218 assessments. By staying up to date with industry standards and best practices to deliver quality results, Orbital ensures effective protection for your critical assets. Tailored solutions: Every business has unique requirements. As a result, Orbital develops customized fireproofing solutions that address your specific needs. Whether you need fireproofing for a specific area or comprehensive facility protection, Orbital’s solutions are tailored accordingly. Comprehensive assessments: Orbital’s API 2218 assessments are thorough and detailed. Orbital evaluates your facility to identify areas that require fireproofing based on industry standards, ensuring adequate protection while minimizing unnecessary measures — saving you time and resources. Partnership for long-term success: When you partner with Orbital, you gain access to a diverse team of over 500 subject matter experts across various domains. By committing to cutting-edge technology, comprehensive solutions, collaborative approach, and quality assurance, the value proposition for long-term success is enhanced. Ongoing resources and expertise mobilizes you to excel in fireproofing and related areas, ensuring continuous protection for your assets.

Don't leave the safety of your valuable assets to chance. Contact Orbital Engineering today to discuss your fireproofing and API 2218 assessment needs. A team of experts is ready to assist you in protecting your investments with confidence. Safeguard your assets and gain peace of mind with Orbital Engineering: your trusted partner in fireproofing solutions.

Learn more at orbitalengr.com.