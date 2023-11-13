NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Process heating systems are a crucial element in multiple industrial applications.

Spanning from food processing to chemical manufacturing, it provides heat to produce fundamental materials. These systems play an important role in altering the physical or chemical properties of materials or substances.

Common purposes for process heating systems might include:

Elevating a material's temperature to the desired level or sustaining the temperature

Dehydrating a material

Altering the physical characteristics of a material, such as its shape or texture

Triggering or expediting a chemical reaction

Process heating: Addressing challenges and embracing innovations for a sustainable and cost-effective industry

However, the process heating industry encounters several challenges that must be tackled to strive for a more energy-efficient, sustainable and cost-effective future.

Challenges in process heating

Energy efficiency: Process heating consumes a substantial amount of energy, accounting for approximately 30% of all industrial energy use. Inefficiencies in heating systems and processes lead to significant energy waste.

Process heating consumes a substantial amount of energy, accounting for approximately 30% of all industrial energy use. Inefficiencies in heating systems and processes lead to significant energy waste. Decarbonization: The industry is under increasing pressure to reduce GHG emissions, necessitating a shift toward cleaner energy sources.

The industry is under increasing pressure to reduce GHG emissions, necessitating a shift toward cleaner energy sources. Cost: Process heating can be expensive, especially for high-temperature applications, driving the need to reduce heating costs without compromising quality or productivity.

Process heating can be expensive, especially for high-temperature applications, driving the need to reduce heating costs without compromising quality or productivity. Safety: Improperly operated or maintained process heating systems can pose safety hazards, such as fires, explosions and burns.

Improperly operated or maintained process heating systems can pose safety hazards, such as fires, explosions and burns. Reliability: Reliable process heating systems are crucial to avoiding production disruptions.

In addition to the challenges listed above, there are also specific issues that process heating engineers face, such as:

Uniformity: Achieving uniform heating throughout a product, particularly for large or complex items, can be challenging. Variations in material heat transfer rates can cause uneven heating, and improper product positioning can result in inconsistent heating.

Achieving uniform heating throughout a product, particularly for large or complex items, can be challenging. Variations in material heat transfer rates can cause uneven heating, and improper product positioning can result in inconsistent heating. Speed: Some processes require rapid heating, which can be challenging to achieve without causing thermal stress and defects in the material.

Some processes require rapid heating, which can be challenging to achieve without causing thermal stress and defects in the material. Control: Precise temperature control is essential, as even small temperature variations can affect product quality.

Precise temperature control is essential, as even small temperature variations can affect product quality. Repeatability: To ensure consistent results, the heating process must be repeatable for mass production.

Process heating: Addressing challenges and embracing innovations for a sustainable and cost-effective industry

Solutions and innovations

Engineers, researchers and companies are proactively addressing these challenges, and are actively working on solutions to address them:

Energy efficiency: Prioritizing efficiency via practices like waste heat recovery and process insulation.

Prioritizing efficiency via practices like waste heat recovery and process insulation. Renewable energy: Shifting to sustainable sources like solar and geothermal, curbing emissions and costs.

Shifting to sustainable sources like solar and geothermal, curbing emissions and costs. Process control: Using control systems for efficiency and quality improvements.

Using control systems for efficiency and quality improvements. Waste heat recovery: Capturing lost heat for substantial energy savings.

Capturing lost heat for substantial energy savings. Safety and reliability: Adopting new tech and training for secure and reliable operations.

The future of process heating

Overall, the future of process heating is bright. New technologies are constantly being developed that will help make process heating more efficient, sustainable and cost-effective. By adopting and adhering to these new technologies, the process heating industry can reduce its environmental impact and save money on energy costs.

Invest in the future of process heating today — embrace advanced technologies, prioritize energy efficiency and transition to sustainable sources, all while ensuring safety and reliability. Astec, a leader in providing solutions to process heating challenges, has a global presence that is a testament to our commitment to a more efficient, sustainable and cost-effective industry.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com.