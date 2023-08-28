NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Prepare your cooling tower for hurricane season – A guide for plant operators

Hurricanes have wreaked havoc on the Gulf and Atlantic coast regions of the United States, and have proven themselves as the most devastating and costliest natural disasters in these areas.

The average event cost stands at an astounding USD $21.5 billion per hurricane, making it no surprise that the detrimental effects of these hurricanes are long-lasting. As the Gulf Coast enter the peak of hurricane season, plant operators must be aware of potential damage to their cooling towers. These towering structures play a critical role in maintaining the safe, efficient operation of power and process plants, yet they are often vulnerable during extreme weather events. High winds, torrential rains, and flying debris can all cause severe damage, leading to costly downtime and repairs. To minimize risk and ensure reliable performance, it is essential to prepare in advance.

Securing the fan blades is the most important element of storm-hardening a cooling tower:

After shutting off the electrical supply to mechanicals, fan brakes are essential in preventing the “free-wheeling” of fan blades during high winds. They also eliminate the need to use ropes or other tie-down methods. Fan brakes can also speed up the shutdown time of a cooling tower with automated braking technology that engages when the power to the motor is cut off. In addition, securing loose items on fan decks and fastening louvers and casing can limit damage incurred by a storm.

Reliable E-commerce platforms can make spare parts a no-brainer:

It is critical to have spare components on hand, including fan blades/shrouds, gear reducers, motors, driveshafts, and casing. In the event of significant sustained damage during a storm, having these parts in inventory can reduce downtime and ensure repairs are done as efficiently as possible. Oftentimes, mechanicals and shrouds have lengthy lead times and additional expedite fees, so keeping spare components in stock can greatly. Thankfully, Cooling Tower Depot, Inc. leads the industry with their E-commerce platform where you can easily purchase the parts you need to keep your cooling tower in top condition and minimize the risk of damage.

When reconstruction or emergency repairs are necessary, know who to call:

Regarding cooling tower repairs during hurricane season, reliability is the top priority. Plant operators know that a malfunctioning or damaged cooling tower can quickly bring production to a halt, resulting in costly downtime. That's why it's essential to have a trusted partner that can provide fast and effective cooling tower reconstruction services. With years of experience and a proven track record of success, Cooling Tower Depot, Inc. has the expertise and resources necessary to address any cooling tower issues that may arise during hurricane season. From emergency repairs to preventative maintenance, they work quickly to ensure a plant’s cooling tower is up and running smoothly, no matter what Mother Nature throws your way.

Stay proactive, informed, and ready to deal with these dangerous storms before its too late

This includes securing spare parts, performing regular inspections and maintenance, and developing emergency response plans with specific protocols for protecting cooling tower integrity. By taking proactive steps, plant operators can help safeguard their facilities and minimize the impact of hurricane season on their operations.

Cooling Tower Depot, Inc. stands ready to assist with all emergency repairs during hurricane season. Their cooling tower specialists are just one phone call away for inspection services and have crews mobilized across the gulf coast to help with any repair. They also offer in-stock components and domestic fan stacks built in Oklahoma, USA.

For more information, visit Cooling Tower Depot.