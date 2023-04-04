NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

US Ecology, a Republic Services company, utilizes innovative technologies, leading waste treatment and disposal capabilities and more than 70 years of experience to support the environmental needs for a variety of industries including the O&G and manufacturing sectors.

Premier environmental and emergency response solutions from the industry leader

Through the combination of Republic Services and US Ecology, the company is now the leading provider with the most complete set of environmental solutions across treatment and disposal, field and industrial, exploration and production (E&P), and emergency response services. Its expansive, nationwide network of more than 170 owned and operated, best-in-class environmental solutions locations feature state-of-the-art hazardous, non-hazardous, radioactive and E&P waste landfills, industrial injection wells, TSDF and recycling centers and more than 100 service centers. Complementing its service offering, US Ecology provides reliable, safe and compliant tank and equipment rental across the nation.

US Ecology has experience and knowledge, as well as a nationwide network of facilities which allows it to be close to your operational needs. It also offers the flexibility to tailor its services to meet your specific requirements, which enables it to deliver unmatched turnkey capabilities to customers in the Gulf region.

US Ecology is committed to ensuring safety and compliance and understand the importance of maximizing efficiencies and minimizing downtime. This allows it to build long-lasting partnerships with customers that rely on it to help them focus on their operational goals while ensuring the protection of human health and the environment. The team at US Ecology helps customers reach environmental goals and, when combined with internal initiatives within your operations, increasing sustainability and improving ESG performance.

As a proven leader in environmental solutions, US Ecology offers premier emergency response with nationwide coverage from hundreds of response locations. Its professional and highly specialized crews are on standby 24/7 to respond to clean-up needs of hazardous and non-hazardous materials in the aftermath of emergencies including natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, tornados or floods. In preparation for natural disasters, its specialists will develop customized emergency response plans and put protective measures in place to prevent damage to assets and limit operational impact.

With an extensive fleet of reliable transportation assets that support the safe and compliant removal of hazardous debris and waste and its nationwide footprint of owned and operated disposal facilities, it will reduce your risk and liability by managing waste from point of generation all the way to final disposal.

Last year’s devastating hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in its wake and severely affected businesses in Florida, North and South Carolina. The storm dropped large amounts of rain and generated heavy winds and destructive storm surge. This impacted infrastructure with widespread power outages and extensive damage to the electrical grid, making recovery efforts extremely difficult.

US Ecology rapidly mobilized significant assets to support government agencies, retailers, marine vessel operators, manufacturers, service providers, utilities, gas stations, chemical plants, energy providers and other businesses. Its professional crews worked around the clock aiding in the effort to rehabilitate businesses by mitigating oil and hazardous spills, providing emergency lab packs featuring waste characterization of unknown wastes and management and safe, secure disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous materials.

The effects of Hurricane Ian and other catastrophic events show why preparedness is key to reducing risk and limiting operational impact. Partnering with an experienced emergency response provider to protect your assets is a crucial step, as experts suggest that, due to climate change, natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, tornados and floods will be on the rise in the coming years, not only by number of events but also by intensity.

Investment in disaster preparedness goes a long way

That’s why it is more important than ever to invest in disaster preparedness. The U.N. reports that industry’s financial allocation for emergency response after a disaster strikes is approximately 20 times higher than for prevention and preparedness. US Ecology is reminding communities, residents and businesses to prepare and prevent to protect their assets.

Minimizing interruptions is key to a faster recovery

Business continuity greatly depends on the preparation and emergency planning before a disaster occurs. Minimizing interruptions ensures continued revenue, safety and income for your employees, and ultimately aids in the recovery of surrounding communities by upholding supply chains for necessary products and services.

There are many things business owners can do to prepare, including understanding the risk and what actions to take before, during and after a disaster. Selecting a provider that customizes an emergency response plan that suits the needs of each organization is a critical step in the preparation process.

Response services for events of all sizes and scale

US Ecology has more than 30 years of experience as a nationwide emergency response provider. Responding to countless disastrous events, US Ecology is your partner to minimize the impact on your organization. Its experts will evaluate your business to assess risk, determine your resource requirements and develop a plan that puts procedures in place for how to best protect your assets, mitigate risk and liability and resume operations after an event. It will provide fast response times, best-in-class service and the convenience and reduced risk of one partner from start to finish.

For more information, visit US Ecology or for immediate response, call (800) 899-4672.