Power market growth drives demand for operational efficiency and unparalleled safety

The global power market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by burgeoning demand for cleaner energy, technological advancements and shifting regulatory landscapes.

This growth, while promising, brings to the fore the critical need for robust infrastructure and processes that can sustain the increased strain without compromising on safety or efficiency.

Understanding the contours of the growth and inherent complexities of the power market is vital. More importantly, identifying partners that offer unmatched expertise and solutions to navigate this evolution is essential. Setpoint Integrated Solutions’ top-tier product offerings and extensive support and expertise shine, providing seamless solutions to these complex challenges.

Top-tier product offerings

Setpoint’s valve experts can help determine the right pressure relief and safety valve solutions for power and energy applications:

Pressure relief valves

2900-40 series pilot operated safety relief valve

2900 series liquid certified pilot operated safety relief valve

1900 series liquid certified safety relief valve

Electromatic™ 3500-5 series power-actuated relief valve

Safety valves

Drum, superheater and reheater safety valves

Power-actuated relief valves

Economizer safety relief valves

Unmatched expertise and superior support

Understanding the intricacies of power generation demands is fundamental. Power market professionals are all too familiar with the consequences of unscheduled shutdowns, safety failures and non-compliance issues. These are not merely operational setbacks but can result in significant financial losses and reputational damage.

This is where Setpoint Integrated Solutions steps in, offering not just products, but complete solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges and requirements of all customers in the industry.

Setpoint has 10 Green Tag Centers and years of experience in assembling and repairing consolidated valves with consolidated OEM parts offering complete Green Tag Coverage along the Gulf South with services including:

Inspection of the valve and installation

Testing

Repair

Inventory control

ValvKeep™ asset management

Training, sales and engineering support

Standing at the forefront of an energy revolution, it is paramount for professionals within this sector to recognize the critical importance of deploying the right technologies, equipment and personnel. Setpoint Integrated Solutions, with its robust offering of Baker Hughes Consolidated products, represents a beacon of reliability and innovation in a sea of challenges. The synergy between Setpoint’s expertise and Baker Hughes’ technology not only elevates safety and efficiency but also propels the entire power market towards a future that balances operational excellence with environmental stewardship.

The safety and efficiency of people and operations are not a priority — They are a responsibility.

For more information, visit setpointis.com.