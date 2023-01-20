NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Pipeline safety has been a major issue in the public eye for the past five decades.

After many notable events resulting in devastating consequences for human life, the environment and property, the pipeline industry as a whole has worked diligently to improve safety. This effort has benefited not only the public, but pipeline companies and shareholders. By improving safety, reliability and efficiency, companies have also created more profitable ventures. However, there are still so many pipelines, and the industry at large can learn from each other as we work towards a zero-incident future.

Pipelines past, present and future

On top of this, worry about the “silver tsunami” — the wave of highly qualified workers retiring soon looms gravely. The serious matter of information exchange is right in front of us. Information exchange is simply the passing of information from one well-experienced group to a less-experienced group. We must commit to sharing our knowledge amongst our colleagues and peers in all industries, but especially the midstream oil and gas sector — before it’s too late.

What’s the solution?

The best way to get people to talk about their common problems so they can solve them is to get them together around a singular imperative: your problems today are my problems tomorrow. 35 years ago, Clarion Technical Conferences created a forum for just this purpose — the Pipeline Pigging and Integrity Management Conference & Exhibition (PPIM).

It's happening in downtown Houston, February 6-10 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. More than 3,500 pipeline integrity specialists will get together to share experience and solutions. Supported by a technology expo that involves 160+ companies from around the world.

PPIM is the largest technical exhibition of its kind in the world: It’s the place where the needs of pipeline operators and the capabilities of service and equipment suppliers intersect.

A proven history

More than 60% of PPIM participants are ‘repeat attenders’ and more than 90% of their exhibitors return each year. This year the hot topics will be inspecting pipeline cracks and long seam welds, assessing geohazards, and conversion of pipeline networks for transporting hydrogen. The technical program has almost 100 different presentations that will focus on these and other developments in pipeline inspection, assessment and repair technology and engineering.

We hope to see you at PPIM 2023.