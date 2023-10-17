Online valve replacement saves $15 million in shutdown costs and production loss

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The Izomax AOGV (Add On Gate Valve) Mechanical Isolation system was successfully used this past August in Texas to replace two 6” 150cl ball valves on a client’s low pressure flare line system, while maintaining unit operation and production.

The client identified two inoperable ball valves on their low-pressure flare line system, with one valve stuck in the open position and the second 50% closed. Due to the piping configuration, the AOGV was used to blind on each side of the ball valve, creating 100% isolation which allowed each valve to be replaced.

When the AOGV is fully assembled, leak tested and signed off, the Izomax mechanics can separate the flanges, remove the gasket and insert a spec blind for positive isolation, granting the operator a zero-energy zone for inspections, repairs and tie-ins. The blind flange can be left in place for a short period of time or an extended duration. After the client work is complete, the blind is removed, and the flange pair and pipework are restored to their post-intervention condition.

Discover a simpler, safer and smarter way to isolate your process with no forced outage, hot-work or added connections.

Detailed project descriptions and case histories can be found at izomax.com, email Mike McCue mike@izomax.com or call (832) 205-2696.