New equipment options offer a more comprehensive rental package for oil and gas customers

For years, compressed air distributors had to go to different rental companies for various elements of the system — from the air dryer and the compressor to the aftercooler and dew point meter. Now, one company is offering a ‘one-stop-shop’ when it comes to compressed air treatment solutions.

Hankison, a brand that’s been servicing the industry since 1948 and a part of SPX FLOW’s portfolio of solutions, is now offering turnkey compressed air solutions for its customers. Many items in the inventory have not been available as rental options before — at least not as a combined package. Hankison can cover all your rental needs, including oil-free electric and diesel compressors, heatless desiccant dryers, deliquescent dryers, refrigerated dryers, aftercoolers, filter skids, upright tanks and dew point meters. And it is all oil-free.

But that’s not the only thing the company is doing to innovate and find solutions for its customers. Here are four other ways it is at the forefront as a compressed air treatment equipment provider:

1. Geographic locations

Location, location, location — it matters when it comes to ensuring rental equipment is on hand when customers need it. There are more than 2.6 million miles of pipelines in the United States working to deliver trillions of cubic feet of natural gas and hundreds of billions of tons of liquid petroleum products each year, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. With that, companies working around the clock need equipment like air dryers and compressors at all hours of the day — whether it’s planned maintenance or an emergency.

Hankison, with one of the largest fleets in North America, prides itself on the speed at which its products are available. Whether it’s the last-minute supplemental needs or an emergency service where downtime is a factor, customers need a quick turnaround on units.

“We have the equipment you need, where you need it,” says Derrell Franklin, Hankison’s regional sales manager for dehydration rental. “Our locations are exactly where our customers need them most. Pair that with the size of our inventory — something we’re always striving to ensure is the top of the line — and we’re keeping up with the latest customer needs. We even have equipment in Alaska.”

More locations equal faster response. Most equipment can be delivered within 24 to 48 hours in the United States — a big change from years past.

2. Inventory

Using knowledge, expertise and the latest research, a good rental equipment partner can offer innovation paired with reliability. For example, Hankison’s heatless desiccant dyers have mounted particulate and oil removal prefilters with automatic condensate drain and a one-micron after filter — and no field installation of filters is required. They also offer electric and diesel oil-free compressors that are designed for maximum efficiency and performance, as well as high pressure and low-pressure units reaching the lowest dew point requirements in the industry reliably and consistently.

“We’ve worked with our customers for decades, and we know what they need,” Franklin says. “Yet, as solution makers, we continue to work with them to stay current on technology and design so we’re offering the most up-to-date options.”

New rental options, including turnkey equipment packages, mean less time for customers having to seek out different elements. The list of new rental equipment that’s never been offered before, like dew point meters and refrigerated air dryers, gives distributors more options than ever before.

3. Customer Service & Relationships

For some companies, the way customer service employees are interacting with customers is changing. For others, it’s evolving. At Hankison, a customer can still call up their rental equipment provider and get a live person on the phone. Experts can provide real-time guidance and help.

On the other hand, Hankison found ways to build more innovative relationships with customers and channel partners.

“We truly value our relationships,” Franklin says. "We work with our partners so that they can, in turn, give the same quality product and service to their customers, as well.”

Distribution partners can consign equipment — meaning they keep it on-site, without having to pay — if they expect a need to arise in the near future. So, they have it on hand if they need it, but don’t pay until they use it.

4. Quality

The need for quality products is one thing that isn’t new. Customers have always been reliant on the best equipment they can trust. However, rental companies continue to find new ways to improve their top-of-the-line products, while keeping cost and value in mind.

At Hankison, inventories must meet the highest industry standards. They are maintained by experienced, qualified professionals to deliver superior performance.

Ultimately, uptime is two-fold: availability and reliability of products built to do the job. “Those in the business of keeping our country running, from rigs to pipelines, need products they can trust,” Franklin says. “Safety, reliability and performance are top priorities when it comes to ensuring the quality of what we offer.”

Air treatment solutions is a centuries-old industry, but it’s ever-changing to meet customer demands. Companies must ensure that any rental equipment company that is involved in their business is evolving as well.

