LSU Online is offering increased assistance to learners

It’s needless to say that we’re facing difficult times. With unemployment rates high and on the rise, not only is the present uncertain, but the future is as well. In these trying times, LSU Online & Continuing Education is dedicated to assisting those recently affected by sudden unemployment with opportunities to upskill or reskill to go into a new industry.

Even in confusing times, there is a support team here to help you. LSU Online’s dedicated Concierge team offers world-class customer service and is here to help you from application to graduation. Whether you are taking a single course or pursuing a graduate degree, there will be a personal Learner Concierge assigned to you to assist you along the way, so you can focus on your performance in your classes. LSU Online offers this support year-round, not just in times of need, so if you continue to learn through LSU Online, you will continue to receive consistent educational support.

In addition to a strong customer support system, LSU Online is now offering the Career Change Scholarship for those displaced from their jobs due to COVID-19. This scholarship applies to specific non-credit online professional development certificates and MicroCred® programs that are designed to provide valuable and in-demand skills. Not only are these skills extremely relevant to a multitude of careers, but these skills can also prepare you for starting a degree program and often count toward credit.

Learners can gain new skills in as little as two weeks and save up to $1,000 on some programs with LSU Online’s Career Change Scholarship. All programs that qualify for the scholarship are 100% online, so you can learn from wherever you are. These professional development certificates and MicroCreds® can be used to strengthen your resume and make you stand out to hiring managers from a pool of applicants.

Available MicroCred® programs include popular topics like Management & Leadership Series, Business Project Management, Learning Experience Design, and multiple DevOps Software Development programs covering topics such as Continuous Deployment, Cloud Platform, and Object-Oriented Programming. Each MicroCred® is self-paced and admission to LSU is not required, so you can start your program once you enroll.

Some of the available certificate programs include Sustainability Management, Business Communications and Human Resource Management. These programs are taught by highly-trained professors with years of experience in their field.

The ultimate goal of LSU Online & Continuing Education is to improve the professional and financial lives of students, and this scholarship is a small way we can give back to the individuals most impacted to help them to shift careers.

LSU Online also enables individuals looking to change careers, or advance in their current careers, to gain credit for prior industry certifications or military training through Prior Learning Assessment (PLA). For example, students who have SHRM certifications, PMP certifications, AWS certifications, construction credentials and certain military credentials can apply those towards their degrees to shorten their time to their degree and reduce the cost of their degree. You can also start with an LSU MicroCred® and earn credit when transferred into an eligible degree or certificate program.

In addition to PLA, LSU has generous transfer credit policies whereby students can transfer in up to 90 credits at the undergraduate level, with no expiration of prior credit. Learners can apply college credits they have already earned to a degree, as well as earn equivalent credits for their prior experience through PLA, and achieve their educational goals faster, easier and more cost-effectively. With the credentials you've already earned, you could already be on the way toward a degree right now.

Through the Learner Concierge team, Career Change Scholarship and Prior Learning Assessment opportunities, LSU Online is here to assist learners in this transitional period. We’re here to help you take advantage of the situation and save time and money on your way towards boosting your resume and increasing your future job prospects. Online learning is in demand now more than ever, and LSU Online’s long history of workforce-relevant courses and continuous learner support makes it the right choice for your educational advancement.

