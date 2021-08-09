Look beyond the standard prequals to maximize value on capital projects

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Industrial clients make something of a gamble when they go out to bid on a capital project. At the most fundamental level, owners need project partners that can safely execute the project within the agreed-to time frame and budget. That’s what the due diligence process is for: to screen out those contractors that don’t have the track record or financial standing to see a project through.

But a contractor that looks good on paper may not have the ability to deliver when things don’t go according to plan. To hedge their bets, owners should look beyond standard prequalification questions to vet project partners for the value they can bring to the table.

Executing at a higher level

Value is not as easy to measure as total recordable incident rates or bonding ratings. But it’s no less important to achieving successful outcomes.

A contractor that’s focused on value will recognize that there’s more riding on the project than contractual obligations. Falling behind schedule isn’t a matter of convenience. Getting the work done right the first time isn’t just a point of pride. And maintaining a safety mindset isn’t just a series of tasks to be checked off a list. Safely delivering a high-quality product on time is key to ensuring owners can meet obligations to their own stakeholders, including customers and government entities.

So, what does it take to find a contractor that can drive more value into a project? Questions to consider include:

Can the contractor adapt to different contract types and tailor services and solutions to provide owners with more flexibility in how they approach and structure their projects?

Is the contractor willing and eager to take a spot at the planning table and identify opportunities for cost reduction through design, material selection, construction methods, material procurement and schedule?

What tools are in place for tracking progress in real time?

How does the contractor ensure frequent and open communication occurs to keep project partners up to speed on progress?

What processes are in place to raise flags when issues arise so they can be resolved quickly and efficiently?

What is the contractor’s level of experience working with building information capabilities and other technologies that improve collaboration across teams?

Does the contractor have a skilled and experienced workforce that can be rapidly mobilized?

Does the contractor have experience with meeting the federal, state and local regulations that must be adhered to on construction projects in the energy and petrochemical sectors?

A relentless focus on performance

Baker Gulf Coast Industrial, a civil contractor based in Prairieville, Louisiana, is an example of a company that brings more value by marrying a service-forward approach with deep expertise in the energy sector. BGCI specializes in the industrial sector with capabilities including deep foundations, underground utilities, concrete foundations and concrete restoration services. In addition, the company is backed by the financial might and extensive resources of its parent company, Baker Construction Enterprises.

Baker has built a 50-plus-year legacy on delivering capital projects smarter, safer, faster and better than anyone else. The company has time and again successfully executed critical projects by following the procedures, protocols and regulations that dictate work inside the fence.

At the same time, Baker has the national reach and bench strength to mobilize the right resources at a moment’s notice. Moreover, the company’s extensive experience with building capital projects has instilled a drive to deliver value above and beyond budget and schedule performance. The company’s focus on training and processes are guided by a holistic approach to project management that is focused on safety, schedule, efficiency and value.

Capital projects don’t need to be a gamble. By partnering with contractors that offer agility, flexibility and a problem-solving mindset, owners can unlock greater value and reduce risk, paving the way for smoother projects that deliver on all fronts.

For more information about how BGCI can help with your next project, visit www.bakergci.com, call (225) 465-5500 or email Lance Arvel, Business Development Manager, at arvell@bakergci.com.