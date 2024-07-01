Back Cover: Key factors to consider when choosing a liquids-handling provider

In the ever-evolving world of industrial operations, the need for reliable, innovative and integrative liquids-handling solutions has never been greater.

For 90 years one company has been at the forefront of providing turnkey solutions for diverse jobsites, earning a reputation as a trusted partner for customers in the refinery industry. So, what sets Rain for Rent apart and makes it the preferred choice for so many customers, and what should one look for in a liquids-handling provider?

Commitment to safety and innovation

Since its founding in 1934, Rain for Rent has been a pioneer in the liquids-handling industry. Although it is continually evolving to meet customers' ever-changing needs, Rain for Rent remains committed to its foundational principle of making a positive impact on the areas in which it works. This is reflected in the company's focus on incorporating environmentally safe practices and technologies that protect teams, communities and environments.

Solving problems with technical expertise

At Rain for Rent, the approach to business is to not simply rent equipment; it's about solving problems. By incorporating innovative engineering into each solution design and technical expertise into each installation, Rain for Rent helps customers streamline their efforts safely and efficiently.

"Rain for Rent is at the front end of technology in processes, and we have relied on their technical expertise to put together complex systems that we couldn't have designed ourselves." — manager, supply production facility "There is a significant amount of engineering and technical work that goes into preparing for turnarounds, so it creates real value when a rental provider can also help design the process and recommend pumps and other equipment specific to that project." — senior executive, consumer products manufacturing plant

A case study for meticulous planning and collaboration

For a year, a team consisting of a refinery, its general contractor and Rain for Rent met regularly to plan a maintenance project, during which a cooling tower would be taken offline for a six-week repair job. While the cooling tower was offline, a temporary cooling system needed to be in place to ensure uninterrupted operations for the refinery. For nine months, Rain for Rent attended planning calls, job walks and weekly meetings to guarantee that its electric pump-powered cooling tower bypass would provide the precise solution required to meet the customer's needs.

A case study for navigating complex installations

When a refinery required a 43,000 gal/minute bypass pumping system during an ISOMAX cooling tower rebuild project, Rain for Rent provided the equipment and supervision needed. It also expertly fabricated and installed over 1,000 feet of 24 inch and 36-inch-high density polyethylene pipe through an intricate maze of permanent process pipe and steel girders.

Integrated services

One of the key reasons customers choose Rain for Rent is for its integrated services capabilities. From supporting capital projects to enabling planned maintenance and turnarounds, Rain for Rent offers a wide range of solutions and automation that can be tailored to meet specific customer requirements.

"When I am dealing with a time-sensitive scope that is critical to facility operations, I would far prefer working with a single vendor for all of our equipment and support needs rather than two or three at a time." — senior executive, consumer products manufacturer

Products and availability

Rain for Rent's rental equipment and products include pumps for bypass and water transfer, pipes and tanks for liquid collection and storage, filters for water treatment and filtration and instrumentation to remotely control and monitor it all. These products and services cater to a wide range of customer needs, from temporary processing capacity expansions to cooling tower bypasses. With over 60 locations nationwide, Rain for Rent utilizes its national distribution network to minimize transportation-related concerns, expedite lead times and increase equipment availability.

Service and reliability

Customers appreciate Rain for Rent's commitment to fulfilling its promises and they value the company's integrated service offerings, which streamline operations and mitigate potential risks. Rain for Rent's dedicated teams, technical expertise and advanced solutions allow customers to collaborate on system customization and modifications, ensuring their specific needs are met.

"I have had great experience with the Rain for Rent crews. These teams have had consistent expertise to operate their equipment and have performed highly complicated pumping tasks for our plant." — manager, power and energy services supplier For close to a century, Rain for Rent's longstanding commitment to safety, innovation, environmental responsibility and customer satisfaction have made it a trusted partner for customers seeking temporary liquid-handling systems. By offering integrated services and technical expertise through a responsive network of nationwide locations, Rain for Rent continues to be an industry leader, providing customers with the solutions they need to succeed.

