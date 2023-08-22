NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Connected devices are used every day in our personal lives, but not as much in the workplace, where safety program challenges can often include:

Safety awareness and accountability across the organization as well as individually

Cumbersome, antiquated processes for compliance and record keeping

Easy access to data and gathering actionable insights

How visibility across workers, worksites, and workflows can lead to improved safety programs

And these challenges could impact worker and worksite safety when it matters most. There are more than 50 million lone workers in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, with the most common industries being O&G, telecommunications, utilities, construction and industrial contractors.¹ But the fatality rate for oil and gas workers is 7x higher than other industries, according to the CDC.²

Developing an effective connected safety program requires that PPE and wearable devices that are already needed are able to seamlessly connect to the cloud and to software – to help improve visibility of workers and worksites across your organization.

Here’s how:

Connected workers

Providing workers with connected PPE and detection wearables can help to improve worker safety and ensure that lone workers are not alone. Connecting workers gives safety managers visibility into:

Compliance of device use and faulty safety behaviors, including turning off an instrument or changing settings

Workers’ locations, gas readings, and alarms

Safety behaviors in the field, and whether new training specific to individuals is needed

Connected worksites

It can be difficult to difficult to manage assets across different sites and keep remote teams productive. Connecting worksites gives safety managers visibility into:

Teams and assets, including worker position and activities and which devices require maintenance

External and environmental factors, such as temperature or humidity

Intelligent mapping and zone segmentation, automated digital follow-ups, alarm sharing and heatmapping to help drive operation-wide safety

Connected workflows

With connected workflows, you can get the safety management data and insights to help not only improve safety, but also streamline compliance and productivity. This visibility can allow organizations to:

Automate compliance and help to reduce false alarms, remove asset-related risks, and lower the cost of downtime

Determine if instruments have been configured correctly and are compliant in testing and while in use

Create comprehensive reports in an industry standard format

A seamlessly integrated solution of connected PPE and cloud-based systems provides visibility of your workers, worksite and workflows that can make all the difference and help organizations drive a proactive safety culture over time.

For more information on the MSA ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection Wearable and the MSA Connected Work Platform, please visit here.