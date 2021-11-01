How to beat dust

From abrasives blasting applications to “fracking”, dust is an issue.

Both common blasting abrasives and silica can cause lung damage with repeated exposure. OSHA states that industries need to maintain control of the hazards present. There are many steps that can be taken to assist in controlling dust on sites. BGRS, Inc. assists our customers in this effort through our portable dust collector units.

Dust collection systems work to remove dust particles and contaminants from the collected air to enhance air quality and control pollution in environments where air needs to be purified.

Choose the Right Dust Collector

To choose the right dust collector for your job site, you should consider the following questions:

What is your application?

Will your dust collector be used inside or outside?

What are the characteristics of the contaminant and dust?

Will your dust collector be used continuously or intermittently?

BGRS, Inc. is here to help you in answering these questions and more importantly to provide you with an appropriate solution. Whether the job is at an oilfield drilling sight, shale play, power plant or on the barge or ship, our dust collectors can be continuously operated while collecting nuisance dust.

BGRS manufactured equipment has a reputation within the industry for durability. Our continuous dust discharge system, high-quality drive and discharge components, and our custom filter elements allow for a longer lifecycle.

Filter Element Focus

Many other brand's portable dust collector units use a filter cartridge type that was originally designed for use in relatively clean air environments. As a result, the pleats are more tightly spaced, restricting the “open area” restricting airflow. Our pleats are more widely spaced and the absence of expanded metal on the exterior of the filter media reduces the chances of the dust getting trapped.

Here at BGRS, with our portable dust collection unit designs we can assist you in controlling dust exposure, creating a more safe and efficient working environment.

Also, as an authorized dealer of Nordfab ducting, BGRS is prepared to offer Rigid & Flexible dusting products, including custom or standard hood design to suit your needs.

For more information visit the website.