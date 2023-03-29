NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

A large, established international chemical company will break ground on a new production facility in Pasadena, Texas, next month on a 110-acre site to strengthen the growing demand for sterilization, cleaning and home and health care products as well as a wide range of industrial applications.

Gulf Coast construction company manages complete build-out of new specialty chemical expansion

Heading up the complete construction and management for this more than $200 million project — dubbed The Bluebonnet Project — is the nationally recognized construction leader, Cajun Industries. Since the company’s inception in 1973, Baton Rouge-based Cajun has spent decades honing its competency in engineering, deep foundations, civil, pipe fabrication, mechanical and marine construction services. And as it has grown, so have its core competencies.

“We’re excited about our client relationship as we partner on the Bluebonnet Project, but also for the opportunity to utilize all aspects of Cajun’s core competencies,” said Steve Henderson, director of operations for Cajun.

Providing fully integrated, self-performing construction services to some of the world’s largest and most renowned companies, Cajun has been in the Houston market for nearly 23 years and will soon celebrate its 50-year anniversary as a robust business going strong in the Gulf Coast region and beyond.

Early development for the Bluebonnet Project is well underway, with full construction expected to start as early as June and completion of the entire chemical facility before 2025, Henderson said.

“We are very much a relationship-driven company and actually began conversations with our client for this particular project in 2019,” said Stuart Folse, VP of business development and marketing with Cajun. “After many meetings and presentations, it’s excellent to see it all become a realization.”

Folse added that Cajun is committed to being the company of choice by putting its employees’ health and safety above all else, exceeding the expectations of its clients and striving for operational excellence.

A key factor in this commitment is Cajun’s dedication to the construction industry — this year the company was named an Associated Builders and Contractors 2023 Top Performer, walking away with several top awards during the 33rd Annual National Excellence in Construction Awards held in March in Kissimmee, Fla.

Cajun earned three ABC Eagle awards, including Marathon CatMAX Civil Project, Wood Pellet Pascagoula Terminal Project and CSX Transportation Pearl River Abutment — as well as an ABC Pyramid award for Plastics 3-Phase 2 Civil.

Additionally, Cajun Executive Vice President Milton Graugnard was named the 2023 chair of the ABC national board of directors.

“Leading ABC in its 73rd year of serving this vibrant industry and defending free markets and open competition values is the honor of a lifetime,” Graugnard said. “This opportunity allows me to give back to construction and to ABC, which have given me and my company so much.”

Breaking ground on the Bluebonnet Project after just taking home so many ABC awards makes this a grand slam year for Cajun, said Saul Raya, VP of Houston civil operations with Cajun. “We were able to win this project because our client was looking for a single partner to handle their entire construction needs with capabilities to also manage all aspects of the project, and that’s what Cajun does best,” he said.

