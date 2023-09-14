NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

This year marks the 50th anniversary for TEAM, Inc. a long-time industry leader in innovation and asset integrity.

For half a century, TEAM has been at the forefront of ensuring safety, reliability, and the longevity of industrial assets across numerous sectors including aerospace, pipeline, and the petrochemical industries. From its inception in 1973 to its current position as a global leader, TEAM’s journey has been characterized by innovation, expertise, and an enduring dedication to excellence.

Excellence in industrial safety and innovation

In the landscape of industrial safety and specialized services, TEAM, Inc. stands as a beacon of excellence. As TEAM, Inc. celebrates its 50th year anniversary, it's a fitting occasion to reflect on its remarkable journey, milestones, and enduring commitment to safeguarding lives and assets.

Founding principles and growth

Established in 1972, TEAM, Inc. began its journey with a clear vision: to offer top-tier specialized services for industries facing unique challenges. The founders understood that in sectors like oil and gas, petrochemicals, and manufacturing, ensuring the safety of personnel and assets was non-negotiable. Thus, TEAM, Inc. emerged as a pioneering force in the field of inspection, maintenance, and repair services.

TEAM started its humble beginnings as an on-stream leak repair and tapping company with only five locations, 60 people and three service lines. Fast forward to 2023, the organization now has over 140 locations all over the globe and over a dozen service lines across multiple industries. This expansion is a testament to the commendable global teamwork and collaboration that fuels our success.

The force behind TEAM:

With a diverse workforce comprised of seasoned professionals, certified inspectors, engineers and specialists, TEAM has set industry standards for expertise. Its focus on bringing global minds together to fuel innovative solutions has resulted in new technology, processes, and an overall level of excellence.

While TEAM, Inc. has a global presence, operating in numerous countries, it maintains a deep commitment to local expertise and community engagement. The company understands that each region and industry have its own unique needs and regulatory requirements. As such, it invests in building strong relationships with local communities, stakeholders, and authorities to ensure seamless and compliant operations.

Commitment to safety and environmental stewardship

Beyond its business objectives, TEAM, Inc. places the highest priority on safety and environmental stewardship and have continued to do so through their continued growth. The company's safety protocols are rigorous, and its commitment to achieving incident-free operations is unwavering. Additionally, TEAM, Inc. is dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint, aligning its operations with sustainable practices, and contributing to a greener, safer planet.

A look ahead

As TEAM commemorates its 50th anniversary and honors its history, it also sets its sights on the future. The company is poised to continue shaping the future of industrial safety, leveraging its decades of expertise, innovative spirit, and dedication to excellence.

In the next phase of its journey, TEAM, Inc. remains committed to being the partner of choice for industries seeking uncompromising safety solutions. With an eye on emerging technologies and a heart dedicated to preserving human lives and the environment, the company is set to define the next era of industrial safety standards. Here's to another 50 years of excellence, impact, and a safer world with TEAM, Inc. at the helm.

Learn more about TEAM, Inc.