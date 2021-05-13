Confined Space Monitoring - Engineered for Safety

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

By utilizing advanced technology and highly-trained safety personnel, a confined space monitoring system can improve safety, increase productivity and reduce overall labor costs during confined space operations.

Through a system based on innovative technology, you can optimize the level of safety supervision in and around confined spaces and remote hazardous locations. A fully engineered system allows skilled professionals to safely observe high-risk work that is being conducted in areas considered hazardous. It provides real-time video footage to safety professionals, allowing them to exponentially increase the level of safety at a reduced cost.

The risks of working in and near confined space areas are well known. Traditional methods require a safety attendant to be at each confined space to observe workers entering and performing work. Injury and even death can still occur despite the presence of a supervisor and well-documented procedures. A safer, more effective approach would be to monitor the confined spaces from a centralized location and avoid putting safety attendants in those hazardous areas. In order to ensure optimal safety and meet all OSHA standards, specific requirements of any monitoring system must be met. Basic requirements include gas detection, video monitoring, access control, two-way communications, alarms, and assurance that the entire system is monitored by highly qualified, highly trained professional staff.

GAS DETECTION

Gas detection units are standardly equipped with LEL, O2, H2S and CO monitors but a variety of other sensor options are available for custom needs. Units are also equipped with a strong sampling pump so that drawing samples from a hazardous atmosphere with the gas detection unit can be simple and seamless. Ideally, the system should be wireless and flexible and include loud audible and visual alarms, that can easily be seen or heard in any environment.

Gas detection units will transmit readings and alarms to any remote location, including an operating command center where fully trained personnel are monitoring the space.

VIDEO MONITORING

One of the integral parts of the system is the delivery of video content. High definition cameras are strategically placed to watch over work crews, especially in areas where direct supervision is limited or obscured by the physical properties of the plant. Both the interior and exterior of the space must be properly monitored. The cameras function day and night and provide maximum visibility in any situation including dark, dusty environments.

ACCESS CONTROL

An integrated badge system enables access control for designated areas. Daily programming of the system will track current permit status and if a worker does not have a permit to enter an area, a visual and audible alarm will alert both the worker and the operator that access was not approved.

COMMUNICATION AND ALARMS

A push-to-talk two-way communication system must be positioned inside and outside of the confined space. The operator can contact the workers at the worksite at all times, adding an extra level of safety.

Two-way communication at entry/exit points allows verbal communication to a worker that

he or she is registered. Industrial IP intercom technology with noise cancelling capability allows clear communication even in loud environments. Visual and audible alarms notify workers to leave a dangerous condition within a tank, vessel or other confined space.

PROFESSIONAL STAFFING

The system is operated by fully-trained confined space safety experts with the ability and knowledge to respond quickly and efficiently to any situation. They can provide an extremely high level of supervision and support, making your business safer than ever before. In addition to the high level of skills and training, the team of individuals supporting a project should understand the high demands of a successful project and work to ensure a smooth completion – on time and on budget.

UTILIZING A CONFINED SPACE MONITORING SYSTEMS CAN INCREASE THE SAFETY AND EFFICIENCY OF YOUR PROJECTS

INTEGRATED SOFTWARE APPLICATIONS

By recording the incoming data from the monitoring components, you will have a time-stamped record of activity at the sites which can be viewed and evaluated at any time. In the event of a hazardous situation or the need for plant evacuation, audible and visible alarms will be activated either automatically by the system or manually by the operator.

Additionally, the system can create reports and overviews of worker locations and movement history, while documenting gas readings and alarms throughout the project.

ENHANCED SAFETY

Cameras are placed strategically to ensure maximum coverage of the work site. The access control feature makes the evacuation and mustering process far more transparent. Gas control and monitoring provide continuous readings of concentration. In case of alarms, the professional safety personnel can start procedures according to on-site regulations.

COST REDUCTION

In addition to enhancing safety, a confined space monitoring system also reduces the number of safety officers and confined space entry attendants needed on a site. Immediate savings are realized through reduced manpower.

DOCUMENTATION

Reports created by the monitoring system provide a complete overview of the entire project and all recorded incidents. This documentation can be used for future safety improvements and accountability.

Dräger’s Confined Space Monitoring System is the result of years of experience providing safety support for large industrial turnarounds. From mobility to flexibility, the Dräger X-Viz™ Confined Space Monitoring system is designed with the industrial customer needs in mind. Through a system based on innovative technology, Dräger optimizes the level of safety supervision in and around confined spaces with real-time visual monitoring.

The compact, mobile design of this system allows for quick, non-intrusive set up at each CSE site. Secure wireless communication back to a central command center with a stand-alone power source provides the functionality to move the system quickly and easily, with a minimal footprint onsite.

Dräger’s highly trained operators and technicians support this system, providing a highly reliable, OSHA compliant solution for confined space monitoring.

For more information about Dräger’s X-Viz™ Confined Space Monitoring system, please visit www.shutdownrental.com or call 800-4Drager.