Designing and maintaining blast-resistant buildings to safeguard lives and infrastructure

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Protecting buildings and the people within them from the destructive forces of explosions, fires and toxic releases in an increasingly unpredictable world remains an essential component to the safety and security of process industries.

Critical buildings and structures are designed to withstand the devastating impact of explosions, whether caused by accidents, industrial processes or malicious acts. The science behind designing such buildings involves a combination of engineering principles, materials science, and a deep understanding of the destructive forces at play. This article explores the key considerations and principles involved in designing and maintaining blast-resistant buildings.

Incorporating blast mitigation strategies into the structural design can be done at concept stage. An architecturally appealing building or structure can still be created while incorporating blast resistance throughout its design, using knowledge of strategies in the form of blast source isolation and advanced engineered materials, as well as material behavior under such loading and post-explosion functioning of the structure and its elements.

Understanding blast forces

Comprehending the nature of blast forces is essential to designing and maintaining a blast-resistant building or structure. Explosions generate high-pressure shock waves that radiate outward from the epicenter. These shock waves can exert tremendous forces and energy on structures, leading to structural damage, debris and potential loss of life.

Key factors in understanding blast forces include:

Blast load determination: Engineers calculate the blast load based on the type of explosive and its proximity to the building. This load is typically quantified in load per unit area (pounds per square inch (psi)) and helps determine the building's required blast resistance.

Impulse: It's essential to consider not only the peak pressure but also the duration of the blast wave. The pressure impulse, measured in unit force and time (psi-milliseconds), provides insight into the magnitude of the energy that will be required for the building to absorb and dissipate the blast.

Design principles for blast-resistant buildings

The goal of a good blast design is to create structures that are capable of absorbing blast energy without a catastrophic failure overall. Structural systems and members that are designed to respond in a ductile manner — bend before break — can be essential to effectively absorbing blast energy. It is equally as important that supports and connections be capable of transferring the full ultimate capacity of a structural member. The loss of support or connection often results in a sudden failure — break before bend — and potential catastrophic collapse.

Structural redundancy

Structural redundancy is a critical concept in blast design, representing a fundamental principle that enhances a building’s ability to withstand explosive forces. In the context of blast-resistant structures, redundancy involves the deliberate creation of multiple load paths within the building. This means that if one part of the structure is compromised by a blast, there are alternative load bearing elements that can redistribute the forces, preventing progressive collapse and helping to ensure the overall stability of the building. By incorporating redundancy into the design, engineers can help you maximize the building’s resilience, improving its chances of survival in the event of an explosion and thus enhancing the safety of occupants.

Blast-resistant materials

Blast-resistant materials are the backbone of constructing buildings capable of withstanding the immense forces generated by explosions. These specialized materials are engineered to absorb, dissipate, and withstand the shockwaves, debris and pressure waves resulting from blasts.

Commonly used blast-resistant materials include:

Structural steel - which is very resilient and highly ductile

Reinforced concrete - which provides excellent strength and ductility

Laminated glass - designed to mitigate the shattering of windows and reduce flying debris hazards

Additionally, composite materials and advanced steel alloys can often be employed to enhance structural integrity. The careful selection and integration of these materials in building design helps to better ensure that structures can effectively resist the destructive effects of blasts, thereby safeguarding lives and preserving critical infrastructure.

Blast-resistant facades

Blast-resistant facades represent a crucial aspect of protective building design, serving as the first line of defense against explosive forces. These specialized facades are engineered to withstand the initial impact of a blast, helping to mitigate damage and enhancing safety. Typically constructed using reinforced materials such as laminated glass, steel and reinforced concrete panels, blast-resistant facades are designed to absorb and dissipate energy while reducing the transmission of shockwaves into the building's interior. By minimizing debris generation and maintaining the structural integrity of the building envelope, blast-resistant facades play a vital role in safeguarding occupants and critical infrastructure in the event of an explosion.

Progressive collapse prevention

Designing and maintaining blast-resistant buildings to safeguard lives and infrastructure

Preventing progressive collapse is of paramount concern in structural engineering, particularly in the design of blast-resistant buildings and other critical infrastructure. Progressive collapse refers to the catastrophic spread of localized damage through a structure, potentially leading to its overall collapse. Engineers employ various strategies to mitigate this risk, including robust connection systems, redundancy in load paths, and structural reinforcement at vulnerable points. By incorporating these measures into building design, engineers help to ensure that even if one part of the structure is compromised, the overall integrity of the building remains intact, thus minimizing the potential for catastrophic failure and enhancing the safety of occupants in the face of unforeseen events, such as blasts or natural disasters.

Blast-resistant ventilation

Blast-resistant ventilation systems are a vital component in the protective design of buildings, especially in scenarios where explosions or hazardous events are a concern. These specialized systems are engineered to minimize the ingress of debris, smoke and potentially harmful gases following an explosion. Blast-resistant ventilation typically includes features like blast-resistant dampers and louvers, which can close rapidly when exposed to a blast wave, preventing the intrusion of damaging elements into the building's interior. By maintaining a secure and controlled environment within the structure, blast-resistant ventilation systems can contribute significantly to occupant safety and the preservation of critical infrastructure in the aftermath of explosive incidents.

Reinforced foundations

Reinforced foundations are the cornerstone of structural stability, especially in scenarios where buildings need to withstand blast loads or other exceptional forces. These foundations are engineered to provide additional strength and resilience, distribute loads efficiently and prevent structural failure. Often constructed with reinforced concrete or other high-strength materials, reinforced foundations are designed to absorb and dissipate the forces generated by explosions or other significant impacts. By bolstering the base of a structure, they help to ensure that the building remains secure and intact, reducing the risk of collapse and protecting both the structure itself and its occupants in high-stress situations.

Testing and simulation

Before construction, blast-resistant buildings can be subjected to extensive testing and simulation.

Finite Element Analysis (FEA) can be used as a method to digitally test the resilience of buildings to extreme loads, including blast. FEA can be used:

To support the design, validation, or investigation of various structures, including buildings, plant infrastructure, and equipment.

To understand the physical behavior of a complex object and produce an optimal design.

To predict the performance and behavior of the design, to calculate the safety margin, and to identify the weakness of the design accurately.

Physical testing can also be done with the use of shock tubes, field tests and high explosives ranges. Blast testing provides the ability to validate and establish proof of principle of designs where even the most complex analyses are unable to capture the real structures response. Testing can help to better identify the response modes and illustrates the test specimens’ strengths and weaknesses when calculations alone are inconclusive or require assumption verifications.

Why use ABS Group?

Designing blast-resistant buildings is a complex and vital endeavor that combines science, engineering and materials expertise. These structures play a crucial role in protecting lives and critical infrastructure from the destructive forces of explosions. As threats continue to evolve, so must the technology and knowledge behind blast-resistant building design. With ongoing research and innovation, safer environments can be created for communities around the world. ABS Groups’ engineers work in collaboration with its clients to support the design of new buildings as well as the retrofit of existing buildings to mitigate against the risks of blast loading. They have extensive experience utilizing a range of numerical modeling packages including ABAQUS, Ansys and LS-DYNA. ABS Group also offers a range of explosion, thermal and dispersion modeling and simulation services to help provide our clients with a clear visualization of the extent of cloud reach. From vapor cloud explosions, boiling liquid expanding vapor explosions, pressure vessel ruptures and other energetic events to thermal radiation contours and blast contour loading on structures, ABS Group has deep experience modeling explosions, performing explosion testing and investigating explosion accidents.

In addition to numerical modeling, ABS Group has a world-class shock tube testing facility where it provides the testing of windows, walls and structural targets up to 12 feet by 16 feet to simulate blast loads from high explosive and vapor cloud sources. Easily adaptable for R&D programs, the facility provides a 20,000 square foot laboratory for conducting blast testing in a repeatable, controlled environment at reduced costs when compared to high explosive field testing. It also provides high-speed instrumentation and video production, video image analysis and post-event documentation and data of test programs on remote explosive ranges both in the U.S. and internationally. It has executed live fire test programs with an explosive charge weight equivalent up to 5,000 pounds of TNT. ABS Group has the ability to develop test plans, instrumentation plans and provide live physical explosion testing.

ABS Group has extensive experience in hazard identification and the quantification of explosion threats, advanced structural analysis, and design involving blast, impact and extreme energetic events. These skills, combined with the ability to apply real life results from testing and incident investigation, uniquely qualifies ABS Group to assist in providing the best solutions for protection of life and critical facilities for explosion risk scenarios.

For more information, visit ABS Group.