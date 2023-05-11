NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Buckle up. We are going to take a deep dive into everyone’s favorite topic in the construction and maintenance world: scaffolding.

For those that have not been bitten by the scaffold bug, the subject of scaffolding can seem monotonous, boring and seemingly simple. However, the cost and schedule implications of scaffolding on any capital construction project, outage, shutdown and turnaround effort, or maintenance job are enormous. This earns scaffolding a top spot on the list of things that every manager — including project, controls, and financial managers — should aim to get right.

Cost and schedule impact of scaffolding is far from boring

Several studies have shown that scaffolding related scopes rank as some of the most important, as well as the most challenging and wasteful, indirect construction costs for projects by industry leaders, owners, academia, and contractors.

Thankfully, processes and material now exist to mitigate complexity and uncertainty while combatting the wastefulness often experienced in scaffolding. For example, a predictive modeling approach can be used to gain cost and scheduling certainty on scaffolding efforts. In addition, scaffolding material that eliminates the use of lumber and tie-wire consumables is readily available.

Going over budget on scaffolding is a common problem — labor required for scaffolding installation alone can represent 20% of the total direct field labor requirements for a project. Increasing labor efficiency can be the key to significant savings on scaffolding by reducing installation time. Owners can improve this labor efficiency by engaging with a scaffolding provider that doesn’t treat scaffolding as a task on a project manager’s checklist but one that elevates scaffolding management to a planned project discipline. Incorporating scaffolding into project pre-planning enables innovative designs and customer solutions that can dramatically reduce field modifications, excess material, and craft hours needed for installation. Innovative and modern scaffolding designs, such as PERI UP Flex modular scaffolding material, makes it safer and quicker to install (40% faster than tube and clamp systems), further enhancing labor efficiency.

The earlier a scaffolding designer can be engaged, the bigger the bump in efficiency. Embedding a designer into the engineering team, coordinating with the construction team on overall strategy and constructability, and developing a scaffold methodology early, allows for the creation of detailed, more accurate estimates. As engineering and modeling progress, scaffolding details emerge, allowing integration of innovative techniques to minimize material, maximize labor output, and increase safety. By modeling the vast majority of scaffolds required for construction and integrating these scaffolds into Construction Work Packages and the construction schedule, a scaffold material recycle plan can be created, which maximizes utilization of materials, holds construction partners accountable, and decreases costs.

Another aspect of scaffolding that is often overlooked is the simplicity of scaffold builds. Ensuring that the design team reviews the model for clashes and congestion and designs the best fit-for-purpose scaffold for access into the work front will prevent headaches from occurring in the field. This simplicity can often avoid confusion with the erection crews, saving time and rebuilds. With accurate pre-planning, scaffold yard personnel are able to pick the exact material needed for each scaffold, deliver it to the erection site, and provide the build team with interactive model shots via tablet or phone to increase build efficiency.

The costliest portion of any scaffold project is labor, typically accounting for between 80 to 85% of the total scaffold contract value. In addition to using scaffolding material that assembles with smaller teams, equipping the crews with simple installation instructions is another way to gain scaffolding efficiency. For example, AMECO has a proprietary program that communicates the exact scaffolding material needs and configuration for each structure, eliminating rental of unnecessary material and providing clear installation instructions to the build team.

It is crucial to work with a scaffolding provider that employs an integrated scaffold solution that goes beyond material supply by possessing the capabilities to includes 3D design services and labor for scaffold installation and dismantling. These benefits, along with utilization of one type of scaffold system sitewide, improve labor efficiency during scaffolding installation and reconfiguration.

It’s not boring when you bring this type of innovative and winning scaffolding execution and contracting strategy to the table as a value improvement idea for your project.

To learn more about elevating scaffolding on your next project and to connect with an AMECO scaffolding expert, visit ameco.com.