NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Through the acquisition of five leading environmental services companies, including US Ecology, trusted recycling and waste provider Republic Services now offers 70 years of experience and the most complete set of environmental solutions from a single provider.

Solutions span across hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal, field and industrial services, and 24/7 emergency response services. They support environmental and response needs for a variety of sectors including O&G industries in the Gulf and across the nation.

Complete set of environmental solutions plus industry-leading tank and equipment rental

They also offer innovative solutions like a thermal desorption unit and state-of-the-art injection well disposal. With the experience, knowledge and flexibility to tailor any service, they meet customers’ specific requirements and help them simplify their waste solutions, stay compliant and reach sustainability goals.

At Republic Services, they understand the importance of maximized efficiency and minimized operational downtime. They support customers with a network of wholly owned and operated treatment, disposal and service centers in the most active oil- and gas-producing regions of Eagle Ford and Permian Basins and across North America. This enables the company to offer a true single-source solution. By managing waste from point of generation all the way to final disposal, they reduce your risk and liability.

Along with their full suite of services, they help customers ensure safety and compliance with the most advanced tank and equipment rental. Their diverse portfolio of equipment solutions includes the newest, most diverse and extensive fleet tanks and boxes. Their frac tanks are designed to hold VOCs and are vapor tight. Watertight vacuum boxes make unloading sludge and solid materials easy and support moving liquids through a vacuum truck connection.

Dewatering boxes separate solid and liquid waste, which reduces volume and saves costs. Their extensive fleet of roll-off boxes can be staged quickly and provide a cost-effective way to handle waste. If you deal with highly acidic or caustic liquids, their poly tanks are the right choice to store all your concentrated solutions.

No matter the location, challenge or time of day, they ensure your sites have the support and equipment needed to keep operations running smoothly and without interruptions.

Republic Services leads the industry and take pride in offering flexible, custom solutions. All of their tank and equipment rentals are inspected and certified before use, meaning they are safe, clean and damage-free. All of their tanks and boxes are hydrotested to ensure a leak-free experience.

Customers trust Republic Services to deliver safe, compliant and timely solutions. They quickly deliver inspected, quality equipment to your location.

Complete set of environmental solutions plus industry-leading tank and equipment rental

In June 2022, their environmental response team was conducting a walkthrough at a customer site when they noticed a ruptured line inside the berm of a tank. The damaged tank created a deep trench below the surface filled with sludge material.

The customer needed a safe, effective solution to quickly remove the sludge. Because it was a holiday, other companies were unable to respond to the problem. Republic Services team responded immediately. After assessing the situation, their onsite team delivered 110 vacuum boxes to the location and emptied out the entire area inside the berm. They leveraged their large network of experts and equipment and provided an effective solution within just a few days.

As a true partner to their customers, Republic Services has built long-standing relationships with best-in-class service. They prioritize the protection of their customers’ workforce and the environment through technologies that ensure safe and secure recycling, treatment and disposal.

Republic Services’ team of professionals, quality tanks and equipment, and strategically located facilities offer the most efficient, safe and reliable solution for O&G operations. This means lower cost, reduced liability and greater environmental protection for your business and community.

For more information, visit the environmental services page at Republic Services or call (800) 592-5489.