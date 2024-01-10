NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

A well-known global pharmaceutical company recently decided to rent a power generator during its expansion project in Coppell, Texas.

Case study reveals strategies to minimize profit loss amid expansion or relocation challenges

Renting the necessary equipment gave the company time to review purchase options and analyze the necessary size for a permanent, stationary generator unit.

Given that the pharmaceutical company specializes in developing groundbreaking medicines that provide significant benefits to patients, healthcare systems and societies worldwide and due to the critical nature of its products, it was imperative that the manufacturing plant maintain a continuous power supply.

However, after renting from a well-known rental company the initial power unit proved to be unreliable and dangerous to the facility’s internal air quality and production. The unit created black smoke during each test run which traveled through the HVAC system of the main building, causing alarms to go off after detecting gas, resulting in unnecessary downtime.

After many failures with the competitor’s generator, the engineering manager reached out to HOLT Industrial Rentals for a more reliable and stable solution. HOLT Industrial Rentals’ service technicians visited the site and put together a recommended equipment design plan. The site assessment allowed the team to determine the necessary power, cables and available space for a custom plan suitable for its needs. The HOLT experts then proposed the best course of action, while also taking into consideration safety and optimization of power without any unnecessary risks.

HOLT Industrial Rentals recommended a 1500 kW unit as an interim solution. Keeping the expansion in mind while looking to maximize power, technicians recommended setting up the generator in a different location than the previous generator.

Upon delivery of the unit, HOLT Industrial Rentals technicians installed the equipment and ran tests to make sure everything was in proper working order and fit the needs of the client.

The client’s team was extremely pleased with the unit’s performance and reliability and has contracted to rent the power generator for the next six to 12 months — and will be using HOLT Industrial Rentals for any future projects.

When looking into options for short- or long-term rentals for industrial power solutions, HOLT Industrial Rentals has the job covered. HOLT’s power solutions are perfect for any need, including extreme weather or an upcoming expansion project.

When it comes to industrial power generation, climate control and compressed air, HOLT Industrial Rentals delivers solutions not just powered by the best equipment, but also the best people. People who are hands-on, proactive and give information in a straightforward manner. HOLT capitalizes on the legacy of its past; that foundation and focus keeps the company delivering no matter what challenges are faced.

HOLT Industrial Rentals provides free site contingency planning. It also offers a 24-hour hotline in case of emergency assistance. HOLT consistently strives to uphold the continuity for its clients by delivering dependable products and exceptional customer service.

For more information, visit HOLT Industrial Rentals.

FREQUENT CHALLENGES: