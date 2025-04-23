NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

For years, women working in the most demanding industrial environments have faced a frustrating, even dangerous reality: their protective workwear wasn’t made for them.

While men’s AR/FR gear has evolved to offer better fit, lighter weight and advanced heat stress management, women in the same hazardous roles have been left to roll sleeves, cuff pants and compromise safety. Until now.

Meet Carhartt® Women's FeatherWeight AR/FR apparel with GlenGuard fabric, the latest evolution in flame-resistant workwear designed specifically for women in the field. Developed through a groundbreaking collaboration between Carhartt, Cintas and GlenGuard, this new line brings something long overdue to the AR/FR apparel market: intentional design made for her — not just sized down from him.

Listening first: Why women’s PPE needed a reset

When JJ Keller surveyed women in the industrial workforce, the results were striking. 84% of women reported struggling to find protective gear that actually fit, and 77% said they had experienced a safety hazard due to that poor fit.

The takeaway? Ill-fitting PPE isn’t just uncomfortable. It’s dangerous.

Women shouldn’t have to choose between safety and comfort. The Women’s FeatherWeight line eliminates that impossible decision. Built from the ground up with feedback from women across industries, the garments represent a new standard.

Expand Built for her: The next generation of AR/FR workwear is here

Made to move: The GlenGuard® difference

At the core of this revolution in workwear is GlenGuard®, a performance-built AR/FR fabric engineered for real-world use. Already trusted across industrial sectors, GlenGuard is now bringing its powerful advantages to women’s wearers through the FeatherWeight line:

Solution-dyed fibers for fade resistance that lasts across 160+ industrial washes

Lightweight construction that helps minimize heat stress

Moisture-wicking tech to keep wearers cool and dry

Breathable knit panels that offer 3x the flexibility and 2x the airflow of traditional AR/FR gear

Whether climbing, crawling, lifting or leaning, the FeatherWeight garments move with the wearer — not against her. The combination of woven durability and knit flexibility gives this collection a structural backbone with freedom of movement built in.

Safety in every stitch

No compromises. Every FeatherWeight garment meets the rigorous standards you expect from high-performance AR/FR workwear:

UL 2112 Certified

ASTM 1506 Compliant

CAT 2 Rating

Shirt: ATPV 8.9

Pant: ATPV 10

With GlenGuard’s high-visibility and flame-resistant technology built in, these garments offer durability, protection and comfort all in one. And when paired with the Cintas Apparel+ program, employers get even more: expert laundering, repairs and replacements when needed, keeping your team outfitted and your safety program stress-free.

Fit that works. Fit that empowers.

One of the biggest challenges women have historically faced with workwear is… the workwear itself. Too baggy. Too tight. Too long. Too boxy. Too hot.

With Women’s FeatherWeight, the fit isn’t an afterthought — it’s the foundation.

Designed with real feedback from real women in the field, the line includes:

Contoured waistbands for a secure yet comfortable fit

Pocket placement that makes sense — and works on the job

Room to layer over undergarments and boots

Extensive size ranges, including:

Pants in sizes 0–28 (regular, petite and tall)

Shirts in XS–4X, including tall options

Backed by icons: The power of the Carhartt + Cintas collaboration

When it came to launching this line the right way, Cintas and Carhartt knew the stakes. For decades, Carhartt has been the go-to name for durable workwear. Cintas brings decades of experience outfitting teams in compliant, professional PPE — and the infrastructure to deliver garments reliably, cleanly and on a programmatic scale.

Expand Built for her: The next generation of AR/FR workwear is here

Together, the two brands brought this vision to life with deep field testing, worker feedback and smart manufacturing rooted in GlenGuard’s groundbreaking fabrics.

Safety specifiers take note: Fit = safety

When PPE fits better, workers move more freely. That’s not just a matter of convenience — it’s a crucial safety advantage.

The Women’s FeatherWeight line reduces:

Risk of catching on equipment

Strain injuries from restricted movement

Heat stress due to poor ventilation

Garment modifications that compromise compliance

Safety specifiers can now ensure their workforce is protected — and that their PPE program is inclusive, modern and tailored for success.

Ready to equip your team?

There’s no need to juggle multiple suppliers or manage laundry schedules. With the Cintas full-service program, you get:

No uniforms to buy

No laundry to manage

No upfront investment

Just industry-leading protective gear, delivered on time and backed by professional laundering and support services.

Learn more about Carhartt® Women’s FeatherWeight AR/FR Apparel by visiting cintas.com.