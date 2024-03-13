Bridging the gap: Asking the right questions before choosing technology

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, companies in the oil and gas industry are often faced with an abundance of technological solutions to choose from to address their unique challenges.

When the need for software arises, it's tempting to jump straight into the question —"How will we choose the right technology to solve the issue?" However, the journey toward a successful solution begins with asking the right questions in the right order. Not everything is purely technical. There is a business side that needs to take priority before technology can be considered.

What is the real issue?

The first and crucial step in the process is to identify the real issue at hand. Rushing into technology selection without a clear understanding of the problem is like attempting to solve a puzzle without knowing what the picture looks like. Companies should take the time to identify their gaps and delve into the underlying causes of those gaps. This requires a comprehensive analysis of current processes, workflows, and pain points. By approaching problems from this perspective, companies can ensure that the solutions they seek are not only tailored but also genuinely effective.

It's essential to dispel the notion that technology is a magic wand capable of instantly solving any problem. While advanced solutions exist, they must align with the specific needs and intricacies of the company. Software isn't a one-size-fits-all solution; rather, it's a tool that, when wielded correctly, can bring about transformative change.

What does true success look like?

Once the real issue is identified, it's time to ask how technology can provide the solution you're looking for. Answering this question involves a holistic approach that goes beyond mere functionality. Companies need to have a clear picture of what the different levels of users need from the software. For example, end users might need something with a simplistic interaction like an app. The second layer, composed of mid-level managers, needs to have access to different metrics to aid in their decision-making processes. Finally, executives within a company need to see a dashboard to have a 30,000 ft. view. Additionally, companies must consider specific integrations with hardware and other systems, deployment strategies, ongoing management and maintenance, user adoption plans, and the technology lifecycle with long-term support.

How will this software integrate with your existing systems?

Another crucial question to consider is how the new technology will fit in with your existing workflow. Successful software should seamlessly integrate with existing hardware and systems. Whether you need compatibility with specialized machinery or interoperability with other software solutions, understanding these integration points is crucial. Addressing these integrations at the start ensures a smooth transition and minimizes disruptions to existing workflows.

How will this solution be deployed, managed, and maintained?

The journey doesn't end once the software is developed; considerations for deployment, management, and maintenance are equally important. Custom software developers must be sensitive to the infrastructure that a business has. How will the software be rolled out across the organization? What measures are in place for ongoing management and updates? Addressing these questions early on contributes to the sustainability and longevity of the solution. Companies need to be prepared with a roadmap for updates, improvements, and future developments. Ensuring long-term support is essential for mitigating risks and adapting to evolving business needs.

How will users adopt the software solution?

Lastly, no matter how powerful a custom software solution is, its success ultimately depends on user adoption. How can you get your team on board? Companies must strategize onboarding processes, training programs, and user-friendly interfaces to encourage widespread adoption. A user-focused approach enhances the effectiveness of the technology and maximizes its impact.

In the realm of custom software, the journey toward a successful solution begins by asking the right questions in the right order. Identifying the real issue, understanding the intricacies of technology needs, and approaching tech as a tool rather than a strategy are essential steps. By focusing on integration, deployment, user adoption, and long-term support, companies can navigate the custom software landscape with confidence, ensuring that the technology chosen aligns seamlessly with their unique challenges and goals.

