Blast resistant buildings improve worker safety and efficiency

Operating in blast zones comes with some unique challenges. Overcoming those challenges while minimizing exposure, and risk, in blast areas requires strategies and tools specific to each location.

On the short list of valuable tools, blast resistant buildings allow operators to keep workers safely on the job so they can deliver on time.

Blast resistant buildings improve worker safety and accelerate projects

Blast resistant buildings, also called blast resistant modules or BRMs, are structures built specifically to keep occupants safe from the impact of a nearby explosion. Each module is constructed primarily from heavy gauge steal to withstand blast events up to 8 psi and 200 milliseconds.

BRMs keep your team safe and productive

While safety is always the top priority, there are other benefits to incorporating BRMs into projects in blast zones.

Without blast resistant buildings, operators are required to regularly transport workers to safe zones for restroom and meal breaks. These frequent interruptions are costly for operators on several fronts:

Workers are paid for time spent traveling out to the safe zone, then back again to work. Each trip can be 1 to 2 hours or more. Time away from the project slows production and/or requires additional workers. Additional transportation and facilities in the safe zone are required.

BRMs allow operators to safely keep workers close to the action and on the job. The result: Workers stay safe, and projects stay on track.

The right BRM for every need

BRMs come in a range of sizes to suit a variety of needs. Some can be connected side-by-side or even stacked to add valuable space within a tight footprint. Once in place, blast resistant modules are easily configured to host a number of critical functions, including control centers, tool cribs, restrooms, locker rooms, breakrooms and cafeterias.

Finding the right BRMs and setup is not like choosing your next rental car. There are several complicated considerations when searching for the right building. Here are a few things to think about:

How many people do you expect to occupy the BRM on a daily basis? On average, plan on 100 square feet per person.

How much space do you have available? BRMs must be located on a firm, flat surface with enough room on all sides to maneuver the delivery truck. If space is limited, consider a stackable unit.

What codes and regulations apply? Get to know your local, state and federal codes and regulations so you can make sure your BRM and your site are complaint. Commonly used standards include “duration of event” and “side-on overpressure.”

Selecting a blast resistant building provider

Choosing the right BRM provider can make the process of setting up your site a simple one. Here are a few things to look for when choosing the right firm for you:

Do they have the right unit to suit your need?

Do their BRMs meet all applicable codes and requirements?

Can they provide other related products and services, such as furniture, data connectivity and portable storage?

Are they approved for purchasing programs, such as Avetta, that further simplify the process?

Setting up your worksite and keeping your team safe within a blast zone doesn’t have to be complicated. Understanding your need, code requirements and available options are a good start. In many cases, a good supplier can help you answer these questions.

