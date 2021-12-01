BGRS Inc., welcoming back their portable dust collectors

The BGRS Portable Dust Collector Units have been well received in the marketplace for decades.

BGRS is now proud to announce that they will be able to directly sell and/or rent portable dust collector units to the "air-blast" industry starting on January 5, 2022.

In recent years, BGRS has been honored to work with some of the most well know oilfield service companies by providing custom built portable dust collectors units, genuine Nordfab QF laser-welded rigid ducting, flexible duct-hoses, and a BGRS patented system for removing and collecting dust particles. The BGRS patented dust particle removal system is designed for use at frac sites where various mesh sizes of proppant media are transferred by either bulk material handling equipment, dump systems, or by pneumatic transfers.

BGRS already has plans on the “drawing board” for a new variation of the popular DC2.5E (2,500 CFM) portable dust collector. The new DC2.5E variation can easily be converted from a typical BGRS dust collector unit with vacuum generating fans, to a bin vent type dust collector, with an enhanced pulse-jet filter cleaning system for solids handling transfers which provides suction while receiving and filtering dirty air. The suction fan in these units may also be re-engaged and used afterwards to clear the lines. The bottom hopper gravity discharge configuration will be flanged to accept a butterfly valve, or rotary valve with 150# ANSI flange pattern.

The option to “spit” the DC6E (5,000/6,000 CFM) unit into two parts for container loading is also available on new equipment orders. New builds of the DC6E may also include a convertible design, for operation as a non-powered ventilation dust collector, or powered unit with suction fan.

BGRS is equipped to manufacture new diesel-powered skid mounted, hoist-frame supported, or trailer mounted portable dust collector units with Tier 4 final Cummins or Caterpillar brand diesel power units, with enclosed DEF tanks, on 10,000 CFM and larger capacity units.

To learn more about BGRS Inc. and to review their full line of solids-material handling and dust-control solutions, visit www.bgrsinc.com.