In the industrial sector, the looming threat of a hurricane can cast a shadow that cannot be ignored.

In an industry where production and safety are intertwined, the need for comprehensive hurricane preparedness and safety measures becomes more evident than ever. Like many, Arcosa Construction Services holds safety at the forefront of all operations and has implemented procedures geared towards hurricane preparedness.

Being weather aware during hurricane season is vital for industry

Because hurricanes can be unpredictable and have the potential to cause severe damage, it is important to have a plan in place. As specialists in industrial demolition and asset recovery, these types of storms can cause major interruptions in ongoing projects — and in some cases, create new ones. In preparation for hurricane season, Arcosa Construction Services’ Safety Department developed and implemented a three-part alert system for crews in the field.

“Communication is a major factor when it comes to hurricane preparedness,” said Arcosa Safety Division Manager Manny Merino. “The intensity and landfall of a hurricane is unpredictable. It is key that preparations begin in the early stages.”

The Safety Department at Arcosa Construction Services uses several tools to check forecasted weather events such as The National Hurricane Center website. The website allows the safety team to track and monitor the predicted path of any oncoming storm that affects the Gulf Coast. Arcosa’s first hurricane alert stage is issued when a hurricane has entered the Gulf of Mexico. Crews are to perform jobsite or facility clean-up and identify locations for securing objects and materials.

“This stage, also known as the ‘Yellow’ alert level, helps crews prepare in the early stages by equipping our teams with tools to prepare for early evacuation,” Merino said. “The goal is to prepare the site to the best of our ability for an inclement weather event and allow our team sufficient time to safely evacuate to a safe zone. Early preparations not only include internal procedures but also client requirements.”

As the threat of a hurricane progresses, Arcosa’s hurricane procedure escalates to effectively prepare all jobsites and crews to be ready for anything. By the final alert level, Arcosa’s crews are prepared to evacuate the site with all safety precautions in place. Once the storm has passed, Arcosa employees are contacted to check on their health, wellbeing and if they need assistance. Once employees have been contacted, the next step is to reach out to clients.

“We make sure to contact our clients after the storm to check on their wellbeing and whether their site has sustained any damage,” Merino said. “Future plans are then discussed to see if it is safe to return to the jobsite to assist with cleanup or proceed with work.”

Any jobsite that was within the hurricane watch area will require an inspection to evaluate the extent of damage and whether the site is safe for employees to return to it. The Arcosa Safety Department will work closely with clients to coordinate site walks and inspections. Once all inspections are completed, employees are notified it is safe to return to work.

From start to finish, Arcosa’s hurricane procedure is a team effort to ensure everyone is prepared and jobsites are secured. In the industrial industry a solid reputation is important, and the reputation of Arcosa Construction Services has spoken for itself. Clients all along the Gulf Coast trust and appreciate the quality of work done by the team at Arcosa. Staying prepared during hurricane season is imperative and allows Arcosa Construction Services to weather whatever storm comes along the way.

For more information, visit Arcosa Construction Services or call (713) 987-0000.