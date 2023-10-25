A ‘dynamic force’ in blast engineering and resistance

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The role of a blast engineer is to provide expertise into the design process resulting in a safe and resilient structure that can withstand extreme loading events as a result of potential hazards to occupants in buildings from explosions, industrial accidents or natural disasters.

One-stop shop for all things blast

Conroe, Texas-based Blast Resource Group (BRG) is a single-source provider of economically engineered blast-resistant solutions for O&G companies faced with hazardous operational environments. Founded in 2016, the company focuses on design and procurement of blast-resistant buildings and related blast-resistant accessories, with a mission to create safe working structures designed to protect life and critical property.

BRG supports projects throughout any and all stages of construction, providing industry-leading support, resources and materials that are compliant and optimize performance, efficiency and safety. Services include blast engineering and architectural services, blast buildings and products, metal buildings and components, steel erection services, and resources and consulting.

Facility siting

With an ingrained understanding of safety protocols and industry best practices, while upholding the rigorous standards outlined by OSHA 1910.119, BRG offers technical expertise with cutting-edge modeling techniques, resulting in the identification of potential hazards, meticulous risk zone assessments and prudent recommendations for mitigation measures, including:

Facility siting studies

Major accident hazard studies

Building damage assessments

Building siting evaluation

Occupant vulnerability analysis

Facility siting mitigation planning

Protective design/Façade analysis and design

In-house structural dynamics experts with profound knowledge of how structures fail empowers BRG to provide unparalleled protection against an extensive range of threats. The team can craft customized performance-based designs that seamlessly amalgamate cutting-edge technologies, resilient architectural principles, and meticulous risk assessments. This includes blast resistant building designs (new build and retrofit), blast design of foundations and anchors, and blast resistant modular building analysis/verification/siting.

BRG also specializes in the analysis and design of blast resistant windows, doors and non-structural system through its comprehensive services that encompass glazing hazard assessment and advanced facade analysis and design — specifically tailored for mitigating the risks associated with explosive events using cutting-edge technology.

Technical risk assessments

In addition to its services, BRG delivers comprehensive technical risk assessments for security, including the effects of weapons and the consequences from improvised explosive devices, and in its ability to adeptly translate these complex challenges using engineering first-principles into actionable solutions, including:

Threat vulnerability risk assessment

Blast effects analysis

Structural resiliency studies

Shelter-in-place and safe haven qualification studies

Thermal effects analysis

High pressure test assessment

Multi-hazard mitigation planning

Forging a resilient and secure future

Blast engineering and resistance are critical to a plethora of sectors, including military, civil defense, industrial safety and the protection of critical infrastructure. As these fields continue to evolve, as well as understanding of blast dynamics and materials science advances, so does the need for protection against intentional and accidental explosions.

