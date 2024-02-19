NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In the fast-paced world of industrial onsite heat treatment, safety is a non-negotiable priority.

5 years injury-free: Safety priority in onsite heat treatment

The absence of stringent safety measures, procedures and tech advancements poses significant risks to lives and operational sustainability.

At Superheat, safety is not just a priority — it’s a core pillar of the company ethos. It takes immense pride in not only meeting but exceeding safety standards. Over the past 24 years, its commitment to safety has been unwavering, resulting in an impressive record of 5 years of zero recordable injuries. This achievement reflects not only its dedication to the well-being of all workers and the development of a strong safety culture but speaks to its continuous investment in R&D engineering. Integrating innovative equipment safety features directly into its product manufacturing roadmap.

Foremost, Superheat wishes to recognize and thank each member of its nationwide and international teams. Every individual has contributed to prioritizing safety, particularly those actively engaged in field service operations, consistently making safety their primary focus day after day. The exceptional dedication is further amplified by the outstanding contributions of regional safety representatives Bret Cadenhead, Joe Brynda, Tony McDonald and Stephen Guy, who have seamlessly collaborated with Superheat's operations teams, shaping a safety-conscious work environment.

Aligned with Superheat’s Team efforts, the company's innovation and technology have played a vital role in maintaining consistent safety metrics. Acknowledging the evolving energy, O&G landscape and heightened safety demands, they consistently anticipate the need for advanced equipment. These progressions reduce the human footprint on the worksite, embedding safety into operations and emphasizing a data-driven approach at the forefront of service to the client.

Strategic investments in R&D and in-house manufacturing afford Superheat’s precise control over safety features in its equipment. The Superheat SmartPoint™, SmartGen™ and SmartFurnace™, designed for total wireless remote operation via the Superheat SmartCenter™, ensure rapid shutdown and power initiation in emergencies, proactive component fault mechanism that adhering to the highest UL, CSA and CE safety standards. The Superheat SmartPak™ introduces a unique safety lock-out capability directly at the weld location, empowering technicians with personalized SmartCards™ to have immediate power supply control. Diagnostic indicators on the SmartPak’s digital display also provides real time operational knowledge to field staff, giving them informative data to pinpoint solutions should component faults occur. Ultimately taking the guessing out of discovery work and unnecessary time spent by the labor force in hazardous locations. Simultaneously, their SmartView™ digital QA and project management platform centralizes all safety procedures for quick access.

Outside of its technological advances, Superheat aims to implement safety procedures at the human engagement level. Its “Stop Work Authority” initiative is used to enhance safety by identifying hazards and promptly halting work to prevent potential serious job site injury. In 2023, the introduction of its new QR code vehicle inspection process resulted in a threefold increase in procedural compliance. Finally, its SWAT (Safe Work Action Team) QR code submissions increased 57% in 2023, amplifying companywide behavioral-based safety measures and underscoring Superheat's commitment to an integrated and comprehensive safety culture.

Superheat’s Executive Director of Workforce Management and Safety, Jamie Cox said, “I am delighted to share a significant achievement: Superheat has completed five injury-free years, a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety. Beyond being a mere statistic, this milestone embodies our collective dedication to a secure work environment. It's not just about meeting safety standards but fostering a culture where safety is ingrained in every action. Our vigilant adherence to protocols and proactive risk management have been instrumental in this success. This milestone reflects our core values and the trust placed in our safety systems. At Superheat, safety is not just a priority but a way of life."

As they embark on a new year, the Superheat team eagerly anticipates maintaining this standard of excellence and further solidifying Superheat's position as a Better.Safer.Faster™ onsite heat treatment provider in the market.

For an in-depth exploration of Superheat and its acclaimed process, the Superheat SmartWay™ — including the SmartCenter™, equipment and SmartView digital QA and Project Management platform — we invite you to watch the video below.

For more information, visit superheat.com.

