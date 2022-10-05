5 winning reasons to reconsider industrial cleaning providers

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Big and small, 5 reasons to reconsider industrial cleaning providers

Today’s petrochemical manufacturers are faced with many new cleaning challenges that often cannot be resolved with only conventional cleaning applications but, instead are best served utilizing the mechanical cleaning solution on the forefront — ultrasonic cleaning.

Blackhawk Industrial Group, LLC is the leading provider of offsite ultrasonic cleaning services in the U.S. and is stepping up to today’s challenges by using only the latest and most effective industrial cleaning equipment and technologies. Blackhawk is big enough to serve, but small enough to care. And that’s not just a slogan — it’s Blackhawk’s promise.

Boasting full-service mechanical cleaning services that consistently go above-and-beyond to completely restore critical manufacturing assets, the Blackhawk Project Teams work closely with customers to solve their toughest problems quickly, safely and cost effectively. Here are just five reasons Blackhawk consistently delivers successful outcomes to downstream’s most complex fouling challenges:

1. The gold standard in service and supply

The demand for expanded support and flexibility in cleaning applications for the petrochemical manufacturing industry is higher than ever before. In order to meet that need, Blackhawk has become the one-stop shop capable of successfully managing simple cleaning jobs or actively participating in resolving some of industry's biggest environmental problems.

Blackhawk Industrial has embraced a simple mission to stimulate an otherwise stagnant mechanical cleaning market. By offering an innovative and superior alternative to conventional industrial cleaning, the company has established a reputation as the “Gold Standard” in providing premium mechanical cleaning services. Blackhawk’s innovative processes and use of patented technologies have consistently proven capable of restoring critical manufacturing assets to performance levels that conventional cleaning contractors simply cannot achieve.

With the supply chain issues the nation is currently experiencing, it’s key that the people procuring products know how to keep the momentum high at all times. Blackhawk’s expert sourcing team makes sure customers get exactly what they need, when they need it.

2. One size does not fit all

Whether applied to onsite or offsite cleaning projects, Blackhawk’s conventional and advanced Heat Exchanger cleaning products and services are tailored to site-specific needs rather than resorting to a “broad-brush” approach. Its customized technique ensures premium support that is consistent whether completing a routine maintenance service or addressing a complex event that requires multiple conventional and advanced cleaning applications. These tailored cleaning solutions allow the customers to eliminate unnecessary expenses often associated with conventional industrial cleaning providers in attempt to achieve the same results through long durations and material expense.

3. Quality and technique: A winning pair

Blackhawk prides itself on its reputation for excellence and superior performance. Blackhawk consultants understand that equipment downtime is the enemy of productivity, so Blackhawk consistently employs methods that reduce downtime with efficiency and cleanliness. Its methods not only reduce energy demand and carbon footprint by reducing emissions, but also extend unit runtime and the life of the critical components and process equipment.

In the quest to outpace competitors, Blackhawk repeatedly proves itself to be the ultimate offsite cleaning pioneer in the industry. It remains the only Louisiana-based industrial cleaning company that both owns and operates an offsite ultrasonic and high-pressure cleaning facility. Blackhawk’s onsite ultrasonic capabilities enable its customers to take advantage of the many value-added elements that our offsite cleaning services provide. Our teams have deep experience in successfully supporting major turnarounds with ultrasonic cleaning across Texas and Louisiana’s Gulf Coast.

4. People make the difference

Overall, Blackhawk provides customers with world-class service by combining the right people with the right technology.

Blackhawk was founded with a strict military-like code of principles in mind that results in a heightened sense of attention to detail that only that laser-focused mindset can achieve. This mindset is expressed via the company’s quality control processes, standard operating procedures, technical expertise, and proprietary applications.

Blackhawk embraces the spirit of excellence from all of its people, whether they are in the executive suite or on the front line, combining experience and a positive and winning mindset to constantly driving improvement and operational excellence.

Blackhawk recruits the most skilled and dependable professionals who possess the highest level of expertise, capable of successfully and safely executing complex cleanup challenges throughout the manufacturing industry. Its multi-skilled teams are supported by a leadership board delivering over 25 years of management experience in both commercial and technical industrial cleaning operations capacities.

Across the board, Blackhawk teams are dedicated to creating a productive working environment that empowers employees by encouraging collaboration and innovation. Its diverse talent pool produces only the highest quality in environmental services. The company’s effective employee retention initiatives ensure that customers reap the greatest benefits from working with Blackhawk’s own subject matter experts who have a proven history within the company.

5. Managing ESG that is workable for everyone

Environmental concerns are not just a passing fad or trend. Ask anyone who survived the perils and toxicity of Hurricanes Ida, Harvey, and recently Hurricane Ian. The rise of extreme weather coupled with across-the-board efforts for sustainability in all aspects of industry require proactive responses from leadership to not only step up to meet these challenges, but to do so in a way that meet the energy demands of a growing global population. Add to that, prioritizing and simultaneously remaining mindful of the reason businesses are in business in the first place: to return a healthy profit to stakeholders.

Blackhawk prioritizes its obligation to contribute to a safer and more environmentally friendly planet by applying green technologies to its environmentally conscience operations. Its water conservation efforts utilizing ultrasonic cleaning methods reduces water consumption, resulting in less than 90 percent less wastewater generation. This watchdog attitude is also reflected in Blackhawk’s pledge to safety by reducing risk to personnel.

These are just a sampling of the many good reasons why Blackhawk Industrial is consistently ranked among the top industrial cleaning providers in the United States, and beyond. Its “across the production floor” approach to service has filled Blackhawk’s trophy case with wins from industrial clients who have used its specialty services for ultrasonic cleaning technology, vapor blasting, dry-ice blasting, tank and vessel cleaning and hydroblasting.

But Blackhawk partners and associates alike agree that one particular point of pride stands above the rest for the company and that’s its commitment to the United States Veterans. As a veteran himself, Lonnie Smith, managing partner at Blackhawk Industrial, believes in supporting and promoting veterans who sacrificed for their country. Blackhawk not only employees many veterans, but purposefully seeks out veterans when hiring for new positions.

In this spirit, Blackhawk demonstrates that, indeed, it is “big enough to serve, but small enough to care.”

For more information about Blackhawk Industrial Group and its services or to join the team, visit blackhawkgrp.com or email info@blackhawkgrp.com.