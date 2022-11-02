NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Innovating upon 40 years of experience in the manufacture of perlite insulation, SMC Industries, Inc.’s AU-1200 reinforced perlite silicate industrial insulation provides all the known benefits of perlite insulation, but in a strong, robust and easily handled format.

This improved insulation reduces or eliminates the breakage and friability that impairs traditional perlite insulation, saving customers money and time. Industry leaders are asking for SMC’s patented reinforced perlite silicate by name—here’s why:

A proven investment

5 reasons to choose reinforced perlite for your next project

To date, SMC has provided over 1 million linear feet of AU-1200 reinforced perlite pipe covering for use in major facilities across the U.S.

SMC's AU-1200 reinforced pipe covering has up to twice the flexural strength of the competition, far exceeding ASTM requirements.

Favored not only in the Gulf coast, SMC has become the only acceptable perlite at multiple major facilities throughout the US, with its strength allowing it to ship to far-reaching locations including Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.

Saves money

SMC prices are already competitive with traditional perlite silicate options. But additionally, customers report eliminating or drastically reducing the 15-20% extra product they order in anticipation of breakage of traditional perlite insulation.

Saves time and reduces hassle

Soft craft service providers save time right off the bat by avoiding sorting through broken inventory and waiting on re-ordered broken parts to arrive. Contractors report eliminating the hassle of additional trailers and waste on site. Project completion occurs faster with parts resisting breakage in the process of installation.

A single vendor for your complete insulation system

SMC’s full line of AU-1200 reinforced perlite silicate insulation for pipe and block is currently available. This includes pre-molded pipe up through 24 NPS x 4 inch, along with flat and v-scored block.

In addition to pipe and block, SMC manufactures pre-molded fittings and accessories to provide a complete industrial insulation system.

Unique packaging for even more quality

SMC’s reinforced perlite is manufactured on a highly automated custom manufacturing line in Houston. SMC’s readily available inventory in the heart of the Gulf coast boasts competitive lead times. In addition to being the strongest perlite silicate on the market, SMC’s unique packaging process further reduces breakage and friability during transport. SMC’s philosophy is: apply innovation to achieve the highest quality product for the lowest cost — from the box to installation.

Experience the added strength and quality for yourself: order SMC’s AU-1200 reinforced perlite insulation by name from any major distributor.Download information on SMC's AU-1200 reinforced perlite insulation.

For more information or to request a sample or demonstration, visit SMC Industries, Inc. at sales@smcindustries.com or visit smcindustries.com.