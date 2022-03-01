3 key ingredients to choosing the best industrial field services specialist

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Finding the right heavy mechanical contractor that can manage all aspects of your complex turnarounds and capital project construction is essential to keeping safety events at bay.

As many companies, especially new ones, try to be everything to everyone by offering too many services too fast, they end up not being a true specialist at any one thing. And even worse, these companies often put their workers’ safety at risk.

When deciding which contractor to go with, turnaround and construction managers would be prudent to look for longtime proven industry leaders that began slow and steady, specializing in one or two areas and then gradually expanded their offerings, all while keeping a pristine safety track record.

Ensure your next turnaround or capital project hits all your safety and performance markers by choosing the right industrial field services company. Wyatt Field Service Company can help you reach these fundamental criteria:

PROVEN PERFORMANCE

Reputation is everything in the petrochemical industry, especially during turnarounds and capital projects when the stakes are so high. Keeping everyone safe in a fast-paced environment, all while trying to meet KPIs and stay on budget, is what makes the difference between a successful event and a train wreck.

QUALITY

Knowing the job will be skillfully executed the first time is crucial when in the thick of meeting project budgets, achieving schedules and ensuring a safe and efficient outcome. It’s important that the contractors you engage are qualified, certified and are using up-to-date software and tools that allow effective, on-site communication.

SAFETY

Excellence in safety is driven through management’s commitment, investment in leadership, and a culture of supervision from the top down. Looking for a contractor that continues to refine and improve its safety program in order to reach the ultimate goal- zero injuries and incidents is paramount.

In it for the long haul

Founded more than 100 years ago in 1913, Wyatt Field Service Company built its reputation as an industry leader in refinery FCCU and Coker turnarounds but the company’s extensive experience and innovation over the years have given way to success in a much wider service offering. Wyatt’s vast network of craft expertise has ignited its growth in the Gulf Coast Region, as well as throughout the Western and Northern Continental U.S.

As Wyatt continues to grow, newer technologies are being incorporated including engineering and design assistance through 3D Modeling and laser scanning, hydro demolition services and field machining.

Quality is who we are

A proven quality control program that delivers cost-effective project results

Maintains over 4,000 weld procedures with welding engineers who can qualify procedures with short notice

Upholds certificates of authorization to perform work to the following codes: ASME (U, U2, and S Stamps), the National Board Inspection Code (NB and R Stamps), API, and ANSI

Capable of self-performing NDE including Liquid Penetrant Examination, Magnetic Particle Examination, and Positive Material Identification

Highly trained quality control supervisors who maintain certifications including AWS CWI, API 510, 570, and 577

Utilizes Bluebeam software with field tablets to completely digitize package tracking and turnover

Holds one of the overall best Weld Acceptance Rate in the industry

Safety first goes beyond a priority

"Wyatt just celebrated two years and 4.2 million man hours with zero recordable incidents."

“Wyatt’s ability to send our employees home safe at the end of the day is based around core functions of our safety program which are executed by our jobsite supervision and observed and improved upon by both our management and our field employees,” says Wyatt’s Director of HSE Forrest Carithers.

Wyatt takes a unique approach to its Job Safety Analysis Program by getting away from the checklist mentality and moving to a conversational guide, which Carithers says helps prompt employee involvement and allows room for feedback.

“As a fundamental value of our business operations, providing a safe workplace for our employees and our customers goes beyond a priority,” he said. “To perform our work safely is the singular primary outcome of our business. It is the obligation of each employee to recognize, practice and uphold this value.”

Whether it’s planned maintenance or an unforeseen emergency, the impacts of system downtime can ripple throughout a petrochemical refining business, ultimately impacting production, safety and the bottom line.

Let Wyatt’s comprehensive services offer a turnkey approach to your mechanical turnarounds and capital project needs. Visit Wyatt Field Service Company to find out more.