10 tips for emergency preparedness planning with steam boilers

It’s important to be prepared for any emergency and the best time to plan for installing a temporary steam plant is before the need arises.

Although many plants operate 24 hours per day, seven days a week without interruption, the likelihood of a requiring a temporary steam plant at some point in time is one hundred percent.

There are many factors in steam plant operation that determine the reliability and availability of steam supply. A temporary steam plant can be required for several reasons including emergency repair, planned maintenance, increased capacity requirements, equipment retrofits, natural disasters and even research and development projects. It is important to be prepared for all possibilities.

1. Know what’s available and know what’s needed

The most common types of rental boilers available are mobile boiler rooms consisting of a complete system with firetube boiler and auxiliary equipment mounted in a semi-trailer van, as well as trailer-mounted and skid mounted firetube and watertube boilers.

Generally speaking, firetube rental boilers range in size from 50 hp to 1,000 hp while larger watertube rental boilers can be 30,000 lbs/hr to 250,000 lbs/hr. Facilities can rent multiple boilers in parallel to meet the desired capacity if one unit is not sufficient.

Rental boilers typically consist of the following items: boiler, burner, combustion controls, safety valves, FD fan and motor with starter, blowdown valves, feedwater stop and check valves, feedwater controls, steam gauge and other trim, flame safeguard system, non-return valve, and a highway-legal trailer (unless skid-mounted). Piping and other items required for installation is furnished by the customer or the installer.

Renters will be responsible for providing the capacity requirement (lbs/hr or HP) to the boiler rental company. A good rental company will be able to provide information on the dimensions and weights of the boiler options available for rent that best meet the desired requirements.

2. Know the operating requirements

Operating pressure, temperature and fuel source are three additional factors the supplier will need to know to provide the correct equipment for the process. Currently, most rental boilers are set to fire natural gas, No.2 oil or propane. Some rental boiler suppliers, like Nationwide Boiler, also have boilers capable of firing on hydrogen-blended fuels and biofuels for a more carbon-friendly option. Renters will also need to know the available power supply to ensure enough supply for the rental boiler (generally 480V single-point connection).

3. Is auxiliary rental equipment needed?

Water treatment is vital to the life of all boilers. If support equipment is down or in a location distant to the rental boiler, inquire about additional equipment rentals to complete the steam plant. Most rental boiler companies can also supply deaerators, water softeners, economizers, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, blowdown tanks, and more.

4. Find a place to spot the boiler

The location of the temporary boiler should be easily accessible to all required utility connections (water, fuel and power) and should be able to support the weight of the boiler. Compare site and equipment dimensions and watch for obstructions that can hinder entry of the rental boiler. Keep in mind that a skid-mounted boiler rental unit may require a special foundation, in addition to crane handling and special rigging.

5. Factor in travel time

Keep in mind the length of time it will take to ship the equipment to the facility; shipping large and heavy equipment is not a quick or easy task. To help minimize transportation costs and expedite travel time, Nationwide Boiler’s fleet of more than 100 rental boilers are stored and maintained in multiple locations across the United States.

Although trailer-mounted boilers are mounted permanently on high-way legal trailers for shipment, every state has different road-permit requirements and the time it takes to obtain a permit varies. A second flatbed shipment may also be required for any loose items such as gas regulators, economizers and auxiliary equipment.

6. Plan for boiler maintenance and weatherproofing as needed

To ensure continuous, safe and trouble-free performance throughout the rental period, daily checks and routine maintenance must be planned performed during normal operation. This includes inspection of all safety devices and low-water cutoffs during every shift. Feedwater treatment and blowdown services must also be performed to ensure proper boiler performance.

If the location is in an area with freezing temperatures, prepare to weatherproof the rental boiler. If this doesn’t happen, be aware that the renter is responsible for any repairs caused by freeze damage. The rental boiler supplier should be able to provide maintenance instructions as well as freeze protection recommendations prior to the rental.

7. Find a local contractor for installation

Boiler rental companies provide the rental equipment, but typically they do not install it. Find a local reputable contractor with boiler installation experience to install the rental equipment. Detailed drawings and data to aid the installation are supplied by the rental company.

8. Learn local codes and permitting requirements

Both construction and air permits are required by every state before installing a rental boiler, and the requirements are different in each state. Check with local permitting offices and get the equipment permitted before taking delivery on rental boilers. Some permits take months to process.

If emissions requirements are 15 ppm NOx or less, look for a supplier who can offer an SCR system rental or an ultra low NOx boiler. Nationwide Boiler offers ultra low NOx mobile boiler rooms and CataStak™ SCR systems with watertube boilers for single digit NOx performance. All permits must be procured in advance and by the end-user.

9. Understand all customer responsibilities

In addition to finding an installing contractor and obtaining permits, it is the responsibility of the customer to provide piping and utilities, determine emissions and other site requirements, and install freeze protection as needed. A signed lease agreement, purchase order, deposit and proof of insurance coverage will generally be required by the rental boiler company before delivery takes place. A well written lease agreement will carefully outline customer responsibilities and liabilities.

Most rental boiler suppliers provide additional services for their customers as needed – rental equipment engineering services, accessories, drawings and specifications, shipping arrangements, operation and maintenance manuals, start-up technicians and operator training as well as full-time operators if needed.

10. Conduct research and choose the supplier

Make sure to choose a boiler rental company that can be relied upon. The best way to evaluate a vendor is to check references and visit the facility to see the rental equipment. However, if this is not an option, ask the right questions.

Consider whether the company is a full-time, dedicated rental company with experience, reliable equipment and the capabilities to handle the desired project. Be cautious of firms that claim to be reliable and offer low-market pricing.

The preparation time required to create a contingency plan is minimal when compared to the possible production, time and money loss when an emergency situation occurs. As the saying goes, hope for the best and plan for the worst. It will be well worth it in the long run.

