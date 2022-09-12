Welcome to the new era of industrial radios

Over the years, industrial facilities have embraced digital transformation without these innovations making it to the frontline workforce.

Major breakthroughs in industrial radios have been nonexistent, leaving workers with high costs, basic features and unreliable coverage, all to the detriment of their enterprise.

weavix™ has stood up to the legacy radio providers before, and we’re doing it again.

Enough of the premium prices for basic features. Enough of the high upfront costs keeping your workforce disconnected. Enough of dumb radios plaguing the frontline. Industry is ready to ditch the dumb for free, smart radios for every worker.

walt with 11 channel screen

Advanced Collaboration Capabilities

Designed to Connect & Upskill your Workforce

Push-to-talk is only the beginning. weavix™ gives your workers the freedom to communicate and work together in the ways they want. Using the latest in communication technology, we’ve revolutionized industrial communication with the introduction of PT3 Collaboration. Along with PTT, we’ve combined Push-to-Picture and Push-to-Video for a seamless communication platform available for every worker.

Once deployed, everyone on-site can communicate how they want with the person, or people, they need. Our global directory puts every weavix™ user in the palm of your hand for simple, fast and efficient collaboration to support your enterprise.

Industrial radios should be the most versatile tool in your toolbelt, but legacy radios would have you think otherwise. With automatic language translation and dictation, language barriers become a thing of the past. Keep your workforce productive throughout their shift, without letting communication barriers get in their way.

Send targeted mass alerts instantly to keep your workforce safe and informed during an emergency. With our guaranteed delivery promise, you can rest assured your message was received and keep an eye on when each person acknowledged the alert and responded accordingly. Our walt™ smart radios are packed with industry’s most advanced collaboration features designed to connect and protect every worker, no matter where they are.

Purpose-Built for the Worker

Superior design and connectivity for the frontline

Sporting a rugged, modular look and feel along with a Class 1 Div. 2 safety rating, walt™ Smart Radios surpass legacy radios in both functionality and design. From glove friendly buttons to scratch and shatter resistant screens, walt™ is designed to work as hard as your workers do in any environment. walt™ can run on any existing network, or we can deploy your own private LTE network, to deliver advanced collaboration capabilities for every worker.

Free Radios for Life

Never get Charged for an Industrial Radio Again

weavix™ is the Internet of Workers™ platform. As leaders in the industrial radio revolution, we’re determined to equip every worker with the technology to empower them to perform their best. And now, the best smart radio is finally here and covered under our weCare™ managed service for maintenance and upgrades.

Connect your workforce and watch as productivity soars, without breaking your budgets, with free smart radios from weavix™.