Valve Sales Inc. expands its severe service valve capabilities with the MOGAS product line

Valve Sales Inc. (VSI) continues to grow its product offerings with the introduction of MOGAS Industries' severe service valves.

MOGAS products are designed with the ability to handle extreme conditions such as high heat, high pressure, abrasive particulates, and acidic products. The MOGAS product line includes customizable isolation valves, switch valves, rotary control, actuators, and more.

MOGAS provides their statistically driven, application-specific Performance Guarantee and Lifetime Warranty on materials and workmanship. The MOGAS Performance Guarantee is available because of 40 years of research and development, coating improvements, manufacturing techniques, and application experience.

“We are excited to announce that Valve Sales, Inc will provide the complete product portfolio of severe service ball valves from MOGAS. Partnering with the manufacturing leader for extreme industrial applications is what our customers expect from VSI. When we toured the MOGAS facilities in Houston, TX, the safety, quality, innovation, and culture witnessed were in direct alignment with ours at VSI.” Says Chris Chernisky, President of Valve Sales, Inc.

Severe service valves are critical to plant safety which is why VSI is partnering with MOGAS, a company that engineers, manufactures, and supports serious valves for serious applications. VSI is the exclusive channel partner for MOGAS in the state of Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas, and Southeast New Mexico.

For more information, visit valvesalesinc.com or call (800) 654-6706.