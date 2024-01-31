United Rentals announces next-generation access management solution

United Rentals, Inc., the world's largest equipment rental company, announced a next-generation access management solution that seamlessly manages jobsite and equipment access through RFID badges.

This single-badge, multi-use solution can increase jobsite visibility and control for safer, more efficient operations.

Next-generation access management is compatible with a variety of third-party workforce management solutions that register workers and issue RFID badges for site entry. Once connected, workers are authenticated for entry at jobsite turnstiles and vehicle access control points. United Rentals has next-generation access management solutions available for rent as part of its one-stop site mobilization solution that includes fencing, restrooms, offices and temporary power. The same RFID badge can be used for equipment access management, where access control keypads are installed, creating a seamless end-to-end access management solution. This new solution augments United Rentals’ PIN code-based equipment access solutions, which are already available on thousands of rental units.

“Our Next-Generation Access Management Solution connects workers and equipment to help our customers work more safely, productively and sustainably,” said Tony Leopold, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Digital, United Rentals. “We are differentiating our offerings by connecting and managing data from the world’s largest fleet of over 360K telematics-enabled pieces of equipment.”

United Rentals' cloud-based worksite management platform, Total Control®, connects jobsite access with equipment access management through user profile data. Administrators can upload user information from workforce management systems and grant access to specific pieces of equipment or equipment category classes. Users can also view real-time and historical insights into equipment usage.

“Access management has become a key component of jobsite safety and productivity, especially as we see projects and teams growing larger and more complex,” said Mike Durand, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, United Rentals. “We’re committed to helping our customers Work United™ through innovative solutions like Access Management.”

Access Management is part of United Rentals’ suite of Worksite Performance solutions that help customers increase safety, productivity and sustainability.