United Rentals adds HIPOWER EHR solar battery generators to North American fleet

United Rentals, Inc., the world's largest equipment rental company, announced an agreement to purchase the new HIPOWER EHR Solar Battery Generator for its rental fleet.

United Rentals is the first equipment rental company to offer the mobile micro grid solution that boosts project sustainability by pairing a battery energy storage system with power provided by integrated photovoltaic solar panels and a propane generator.

Developed by HIPOWER in collaboration with United Rentals, the EHR Solar Battery Generator is a resilient, portable energy storage and distribution system that delivers reliable power while lowering noise levels and emissions on jobsites.

A self-contained microgrid that relies on the sun

A 5.0 kW peak solar array sits atop the unit and features extendable panels. The array captures the sun's energy and converts it to electric power, which is stored in the system's batteries. The unit also has a 45kVA generator that provides power running on propane, a cleaner fuel source than traditional diesel.

The hybrid power solution minimizes generator run time by storing energy in the battery system and running on battery power whenever possible. The smart grid controller turns on the generator when the batteries run low due to reduced sunlight or increased demand. Once sufficient battery charge is reached through sunlight and/or generator, the controller turns the generator off.

"The EHR Solar Battery Generator is a game-changer for companies that want to go to the next level of sustainability with higher energy efficiency to reduce jobsite emissions and fuel use," said Larry Worthington, Vice President, PHVAC Region, United Rentals. "The system can reduce emissions and noise levels to zero, making it an ideal fit for various applications, including urban, noise-sensitive environments."

Addresses a wide range of applications

This EHR Solar Battery Generator can be mounted on a 20-by-8-foot trailer or a skid for transport to and from jobsites. The microgrid has many jobsite applications, including a charging station for equipment or electric tools and trucks. It can also power temporary office spaces such as container offices, mobile office trailers, guard shacks, restroom trailers and trailer complexes. For small to midsize jobsites, the generator could potentially serve as the single source of power, depending on load requirements.

"As part of its commitment to providing a more electric equipment rental fleet, United Rentals is leading the way in offering on-site, sustainable charging stations to ensure customers can easily and efficiently recharge electric equipment," said Rafael Acosta – President at HIPOWER. "They were an instrumental partner in helping us develop the EHR Solar Battery Generator, a cutting-edge microgrid system that has the potential to revolutionize power generation and energy management."

