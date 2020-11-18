SW launches NewTrile - Reusable chemical protections with EcoTek

SW®, the leader in single-use glove manufacturing, R&D, and hand health technologies, announces the introduction of NewTrile™, a new line of reusable chemical protection gloves that feature EcoTek® Biodegradability Technology which dramatically accelerates glove breakdown in landfills.

NewTrile with EcoTek provides businesses new broad-spectrum reusable chemical hand protection while helping them meet their sustainability goals.

Designed for use in hostile chemical environments, NewTrile gloves are available in hand specific, flock-lined, and unlined styles that range from 11 mil to 15 mil in thickness. All deliver high ANSI 6 abrasion resistance and ANSI 2 puncture protection for long-lasting protection. Each glove features case-hardened exteriors that enhance their performance for tough applications requiring prolonged exposure to chemicals. With double chlorinated surfaces that ensure easy donning and doffing, these gloves are the ideal choice for the most challenging environments. They are also approved for repeated food usage per FDA 21 CFR 177.2600 and dermatologically accredited by the Skin Health Alliance.

NewTrile are the industry’s first reusable nitrile chemical gloves made with EcoTek Biodegradability Technology. The proprietary nitrile formulation accelerates the breakdown of gloves in landfills without causing any performance loss. SW nitrile gloves with EcoTek biodegrade by 92.6% in only 2 years and 6 months as tested using the standard method ASTM D5526-12 to determine anaerobic biodegradability of plastics in accelerated landfill conditions.

“At SW, we remain committed to implementing solutions that support environmental sustainability. This includes extending EcoTek into our new line of NewTrile gloves that will help us all reduce our carbon footprint. We will continue to invest in new environmentally conscious technologies that help build a cleaner tomorrow,” said Belle Chou, SW Chief Executive Officer.

For more information visit www.SWSafety.com or call (510) 429.8692.